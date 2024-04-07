Victoria Monét Says Fans Have ‘Every Right’ to Cuss Her Out Amid Firing Social Media Staffer Over Retweet Dragging Her Into JT-GloRilla Beef

Singer Victoria Monét recently had to take a break from rehearsals to address the public after unknowingly being thrust in the middle of a social media beef between rappers GloRilla and JT from the City Girls.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 5. The ”Jaguar” singer, who is currently preparing for her upcoming Coachella performance, had been notified by her team that a retweet had been erroneously posted to her X account, and she was receiving backlash online.

“I just came to tell you that I don’t like social media drama,” the singer said. “I’m not for it. I don’t know if a lot of you have seen, but on Twitter, there’s a retweet about JT’s mugshot that I didn’t do.”

This caused many to think that the singer took a side in an active back-and-forth taking place on X.

Victoria Monét (center) says she’s fired her social media staffer after a retweet dragging her into a rap beef between JT (left) and GloRilla (right). (Photos: @thegirljt/Instagram, @victoriamonet/Instagram, @glorillapimp/Instagram)

According to Monét, someone from her team accidentally retweeted a post from her account while she was rehearsing. The person thought they were logged into their personal account when she reposted the City Girl’s mug shot.

She emphasized that when her team identified the individual who inserted her into the chaos, prompt action was taken, and the social media specialist who shared the post was relieved of their duties.

The Los Angeles native said that she is not for the drama.

“I really like have no problem with either of them,” she said softly with a black hoodie covering her head. “I’m sending so much love. I don’t f—k with Black women beefing online. I don’t like it.”

She added, “I want everybody to love each other, hug each other, support each other. Like I’m your ‘world peace,’ b—h.”

The drama that Victoria Monét was trying so hard to stay out of has been bubbling between Memphis rapper GloRilla and the Miami native JT. For months, there had been swirling speculation that GloRilla and JT had gotten into an altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, resulting in the “Act Up” singer allegedly getting slapped in the face. While neither party officially confirmed the alleged incident, GloRilla subtly alluded to it in her latest track, “Yeah, Glo!”

Retweeted post by Victoria Monét. (@ThegirlJT/X)

In the song’s hook, she raps, “Slappin’ rap b—s and makin’ bail, h—

(Yeah, Glo!),” which led many fans to believe that the rumors of a scuffle taking place were true.

Tensions reached a boiling point on April 5, as GloRilla dropped a new mixtape, where she abandoned her confrontational “Tomorrow” persona and advocated for peace between female rappers.

In the track titled “Aite,” the Memphis native says, “I just pray one day the bad b—s would come together, ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f— records. Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’. Know b—s always havin’ ani[mosity] that they keep a secret.”

JT was not feeling the call out, taking to the X platform to address the GloRilla’s hypocrisy and deny she ever got popped on.

On an Instagram post, a commenter asked “Do anybody know why glo slapped her at that award show?” to which JT responded, “SHE NEVER SLAPPED ME! EVER!!!! EVER NEVER like y’all find y’all somebody to play with!”

A screenshot of the exchange was shared on X. JT reshared the screenshot, remaining adamant that GloRilla never laid hands on her.

“I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent!” JT tweeted. “Played into, released a song about slapping rap b-tches now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!”

I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap bitches now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!! https://t.co/lL5iGBgVff — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

JT then directed her sights at a clip of GloRilla appearing on “Club Shay Shay” earlier in the week, in which Glo suggests that she and Lil Uzi, JT’s on again, off again boyfriend, are related.

“She been picking & I didn’t care cause it’s no reason to like girl what was all that for just to say it’s no beef?” JT continued, “Childish ASF!”

She been picking & I didn’t care cause it’s no reason to like girl what was all that for just to say it’s no beef? Childish ASF! https://t.co/c2QOBblvxu — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

Eventually, GloRilla caught wind of the buzz on social media, and chaos ensued. After clarifying to JT that she only mentioned her name in the song to “clear the air,” the two engaged in an online spat that eventually resulted in GloRilla threatening to come see JT in person.

“Don’t make me pop up at one of them Backyard BBQ shows you doing,” said Glo. “You feeling a way about SLAPPING RAP B—CHES AND MAKING BAIL H—! Guess dat last run in had you thinking you da only b—ch I touched?”

A beef between JT and GloRilla on the X platform.

Beef continued …

More of the online spat.

Back-and-forth not letting up.

Refusing to be outdone, upon telling GloRilla to “pull up” to her “Backyard BBQ,” JT posted a screenshot of the eight mug shots she racked up prior to being sentenced to 24 months in prison for aggravated identity theft. She captioned the post “Pending” to insinuate that she would be heading back to jail following her impending brawl with GloRilla.

GloRilla, however, was not fazed by the apparent threat. “Girl dem mugshots is from you stealing not fighting b—h. STFU,” she responded.

GloRilla’s response to JT’s mug shots was reposted to Victoria Monét’s X account, causing fans to believe she was unnecessarily choosing sides in the beef.

The “On My Mama” artist wanted everyone to know that she has been so wrapped up in getting ready for Coachella, which takes place April 12-14, that she really hasn’t been on social media, and if she had, she would not be involved in the mess.

“I wish people knew that ain’t my character, but how would you know that? It came from my account,” she said. “So, you have every right to cuss me out, not knowing that it wasn’t actually me, but I just had to make it clear like I would never do that. I love my Black women, and I support my Black women, and I only uplift them.”

She punctuated her position by stating how off brand the retweet was by adding, “And the person who did it is fired.”