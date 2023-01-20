‘I Don’t Think I Would Have Told Anyone That’: Yung Miami Reveals Bedroom Shocker During Interview with Trina 

After watching the newest episode of “Caresha Please” on REVOLT, fans were taken aback by Yung Miami revealing an erotic act that pleases her.

The “Act Up” rapper brought out rapper Trina as her special guest on the show, and the two Miami natives laughed and held nothing back as they candidly answered card game questions while drinking liquor.

At the 1:47:57 mark, Miami picked a card with a question she was hesitant about answering. Nevertheless, she accepted her fate, hastily stating, “It says ‘take a shot if you like golden showers, I do.’”

Yung Miami (Photo: Screenshot from ‘Caresha Please’/ YouTube.)

The “Here We Go” rapper needed further clarification about Miami’s question and answer. “Golden showers? Meaning when the guy pees on you? Pee on you everywhere? You like it?” Trina asked.

Miami tried to explain why she enjoyed the act, but she couldn’t. “I just like it,” she said. “I don’t know it’s just, it just do something to me,” she stated.

The 28-year-old continued to explain the excitement she feels being a receiver of the action while intoxicated. “It’s fun like you know when you drunk it’s just… I don’t know.”

Miami’s clip quickly hit The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans suggested that the female artist should’ve kept this carnal knowledge between her and her partner.

“Some stuff you supposed to take to the grave”



“I officially know way too much about these celebrities”



“So nothing is sacred anymore?”

“I don’t think I would have told anyone that.”



While Miami never clarified who the participant behind the golden shower is, some fans alluded that the person behind this act is none other than “Papi,” which is her nickname for her lover, Diddy.

“Diddy done turnt her out”



“Gives a whole new meaning to ‘Pee Diddy.'”

Yung Miami and her love for golden showers. Someone said Pee Diddy 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yLRHedSdH3 — 💥💥BannavSBannavLLC💥💥 (@djshirosmokes) January 20, 2023

Since the episode dropped, the phrases “Pee Diddy” and “Golden Showers” have become trending topics on Twitter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Miami seemingly responded back to the backlash she was receiving for revealing this fact, writing, “Y’all know Idgaf!”