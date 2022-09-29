‘So What is Oprah’: Yung Miami Faces Backlash After Saying She Wants to be ‘The Black Oprah,’ Rapper Later Corrects Herself 

Yung Miami has been well received since making a shift from rapper to talk-show host interviewing some of hip-hop’s hottest entertainers to include the likes of rapper Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, groupmate JT, and Bad Boy Records founder and beau Sean “Diddy” Combs on her podcast “Caresha Please.”

However, fans were recently left scratching their heads after the City Girl co-founder shared aspirations to someday become the next “Black Oprah” Winfrey when questioned about her future in the podcasting and reporting space.

Yung Miami (L) and Oprah Winfrey (R). Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While talking to XXL on several topics, the rising raptress was asked, “What’s a goal that you want to accomplish with this new podcast endeavor?” The 28-year-old answered: “I want to take it to the next level.”

She added, “I want to be like — I think she has a podcast now — a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

It wasn’t long before that clip spread through social media like wildfire, drawing confusion from many given that the Academy-nominated actress is a Black woman.

Yung Miami’s Twitter mentions were left in shambles following the discourse. “The same people who think this ‘Black Oprah’ comment is cute, are the same ones who think it’s cute when they tell other Black people that they aren’t ‘Black’ because they’re not ghetto,” wrote one critic. “It’s so gross.”

Another person added, “Girl put the ciroc down lol.”

“This is why attending HBCUS matters,” expressed a third critic. “Oprah graduated from Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree. She has been working in Journalism for decades and is an Educated Black Woman billionaire. Oprah is a trained journalist in real life.”

“So what is Oprah???” wrote a fourth person.

The “Jobs” emcee later corrected herself in a later post, writing, “The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!”

Since its premiere last June, the REVOLT TV programming has been the focus of several viral moments. The premiere, an unfiltered visual discussion, garnered “nearly 2 million views and a staggering amount of impressions on social media, according to Blavity, and recently earned a nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for “Best Hip Hop platform.”