‘How Many Teeth Does Nelly Have’: Video of Nelly and Ashanti Serenading Each Other with Usher Lyrics Has Fans Zooming In on the Rapper’s Mouth

Fans are saying there’s a newfound glow on Nelly since he decided to spin the block when it comes to R & B princess Ashanti.

Fans say Nelly is on cloud nine after a video with Ashanti shows him grinning from ear to ear. (L) Nelly (Pictured: @nelly/Instagram) (R) Ashanti (Pictured: @ashanti/Instagram)

Many noticed the “Country Grammar” artist showing off all of his pearly whites while singing a chart-topping slow jam with his “Body On Me” collaborator.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Nelly sent social media into a frenzy after uploading a video to his Insta story; it shows him and Ashanti serenading each other to Usher’s 1997 hit song “Nice & Slow.”

In the video, both artists can be seen belting out Usher’s chorus as Nelly’s head rested on Ashanti’s forehead.

“@Usher WE ON MY BRO S–T,” the 48-year-old wrote over the top of the video.

It wasn’t long before their seemingly coupled-up recording was reshared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where several fans zoomed in on Nelly’s wide grin, suggesting that he’s been all smiles since reuniting with Ashanti, 42.

“That boy Nelly in his glee since he got hit girl back.”



“How many teeth does Nelly have?”

“Nelly mouth said [smile emojis].”

“He’s loving it there so bad and y’all was talking about this girl not having a man now look.”

Y’all laughed at Nelly doing that lil shuffle across the stage to get that hug from Ashanti now look at my dawg happy as hell showing every tooth in his mouth cause he got his girl back pic.twitter.com/dwBjZqR9FQ — Wascally Wabbit (@Wrabbit1) August 7, 2023

There were also a few social media users who gushed over their adorableness. A few said: “I love that they found each other again” and “Look at God!!! That’s what you call a successful spin the block!”

Usher also reposted their recording to his Insta story, and he wrote, “Y’all sound Good Good!” across the video. “Good Good” is the R&B crooner’s new single, which features rapper 21 Savage and singer Summer Walker.

As previously reported, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that Nelly and Ashanti found their way back to each other after separating 10 years ago. Per the unnamed source, the two celebrities are “very happy.”

News about their reconciliation came months after they were spotted at various events together, captured flirting with each other during live performances and caught seemingly wearing the same type chain.

Nelly and Ashanti’s romance began after they met at a Grammy Awards press conference in 2003. Their decade-long on-and-off-again relationship finally came to an end in 2013.

Although neither publicly addressed the reason for their split, Ashanti went on “The Meredith Vieira Show” in 2015, claiming that she had been “betrayed.”

Fast forward six years later and they finally reunited at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” battle at Madison Square Garden. While the two New York rappers were performing, Nelly approached Ashanti and gave her a hug with a huge smile on his face.

“Y’all laughed at Nelly doing that lil shuffle across the stage to get that hug from Ashanti now look at my dawg happy as hell showing every tooth in his mouth cause he got his girl back,” said another social media user.

Though the “Foolish” singer previously had shut down any possibility of them becoming an item again, it looks like fate had another thing in store.