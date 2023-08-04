‘He Better Love His Woman Out Loud’: Yo Gotti Gushes Over His Relationship with His Longtime Crush Angela Simmons, Calls Her ‘The One’ In New Video

Yo Gotti professes his love for Angela Simmons in his new video, calling her “The One” for him.

The Memphis-born rapper dropped his latest mixtape, “I Showed U So” with DJ Drama, on Friday, Aug. 4. The 10-track project featured his song “The One,” which is a two-minute love declaration about Simmons, whom Gotti has publicly fawned over since 2016.

In January, the two celebrities confirmed they were exclusively dating after being spotted on several luxurious vacations together months prior.

In addition to the rap song, Gotti released a PDA-filled music video that shows him and Simmons riding around in a Rolls-Royce, going on an expensive shopping spree, swimming, and kissing each other.

By the looks of the video, the clips were captured from their romantic getaways in Greece and Dubai.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In the song, the CEO of CMG opens up about how much he adores Simmons and even said that the “Angela Cakes” owner gave him “butterflies” and “nervous vibes.”

The video has over 34,000 and counting on YouTube, though many users found it necessary to mention how refreshing it is to see a “gangsta” rapper like Gotti be so open about his love for Simmons, 35.

“Yo Gotti really got the girl he always wanted. I love this for him! I’m really happy for bro! I hope they both live a long, happy and prosperous life together.”

“I love it. The most gangsta love song I’ve ever heard.”

Gotti also shared a preview of the music video on his Instagram page, where commenters praised the 42-year-old for always mentioning his longtime crush.

“Gotti wasn’t shy about letting the world know who he wanted and now that he got her he isn’t shy about letting y’all know how much he love her. ‘Got the girl I always wanted’. She finished doing what she was doing and went where her heart was supposed to be.”

“He better love his woman out loud.”

“I love how she’s in all his videos now.”

Here the men encouraged. Yo Gotti never gave up on getting Angela Simmons now she’s all his. pic.twitter.com/7aJzH3WLa4 — MOÏSE (@MoiseKings) July 28, 2023

A few weeks ago, Simmons was featured in Gotti’s music video for his song, “No Fake Love.” In the song’s first verse, he rapped, “In the fathom with the hammer tucked, yeah. And I’m with Angela. I ain’t loss a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow up.”

Gotti also mentioned the mother of one in his 2017 song “Save It for Me” featuring Chris Brown.

However, it was his 2016 hit “Down In the DM” that revealed his feelings. In the song, Gotti confessed to having a crush on Simmons, who was in a relationship with her child’s late father at the time.