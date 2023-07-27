‘Rev Might Not Like This’: Angela Simmons’ Latest PDA-Filled Photos with Yo Gotti Have Fans Zooming In on Her Cheeks

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti took PDA to a whole new level in the latest photos of the couple on Instagram.

The mother of one uploaded three new flicks that showed the Memphis rapper’s hand all over her curvaceous backside. “Follow up & Fall Thru,” Simmons wrote as her caption.

Gotti was caught holding her waist in the first image, while the second featured her leaning on his Rolls-Royce.

While fans gushed over the images, it was the third that took a few individuals by surprise. In the last photo, Gotti can be seen grabbing a chunk of one of Simmons’ cheeks while she looked away from the camera.

Angela Simmons’ new post with Yo Gotti has fans bringing up her pastor father, Rev Run. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Many social media users decided to bring up the 35-year-old’s father, Joseph Simmons, aka Rev. Run, who happens to be a minister.

“Rev might not like this.”



“Not the preachers daughter.”

“Rev run rolling in his tub rn.”

“When I saw the first pic I was like “if this man don’t grab her a—!” And then I saw the 3rd slide and felt proud.”

“I bet she told him to grab it.”

As it turns out, the photos were taken on the set of the video shoot of Gotti’s new song, “No Fake Love,” which dropped on Thursday, July 27. Simmons made a quick appearance in the music video, as Gotti mentioned her name for the second time in a song.

In the first verse, he raps, “In the fathom with the hammer tucked, yeah. And I’m with Angela. I ain’t loss a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow up.”

not angela simmons holding the knock for yo gotti 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ywvYtqgCjX — ni👱🏽‍♀️ (@ninalasnina) July 26, 2023

This latest shoutout comes seven years after the president and CEO of CMG Records first admitted to having a crush on Simmons in his popular summer track “Down In the DM” back in 2015.

Several social media users have crowned Gotti as the king of manifestation due to snatching up his longtime celebrity crush years after shooting his shot. Now it appears as if the two couldn’t be any happier.

Simmons frequently boasts about her relationship with Gotti online, and most of the photos shared on the “Angela Cakes” founder’s Instagram feed feature the hip-hop artist.

The couple made their relationship public back in January after shutting down the internet with stunning New Year’s photos. Since then, Simmons and Gotti have racked upl supporters who not only admire their relationship but want to hear wedding bells in their near future.

A few fans even left comments under Simmons’ recent post urging Gotti to pop the question. Two said, “It’s time for the RINGGGG!!” and “He’s gonna marry her ! I’m here for it.”

Love their relationship love that she is natural… love he hood she classy… I just loovvvve! Perfect

While it’s unclear what the future has in store, Simmons and Gotti appear to be having a ball with each other as they live in the now, and fans love them together.