‘Why Your Son Ain’t With You?’: Yo Gotti Gushes Over Angela Simmons’ New Vacation Post While Fans Bombard Her With Questions About Her Son

Angela Simmons is enjoying everything that summer has to offer, including opportunities to jet away on luxury vacations with her boyfriend, Yo Gotti.

Simmons, who is the mother of 6-year-old Sutton Joseph Tennyson, has had people up and down her timeline in a tizzy for weeks as she posts photos of herself and Gotti in Dubai, Greece, and other destinations. The couple put the rumors of a brewing romance to bed when they confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Day.

Since then, an ever-so-smitten Simmons has flooded social media with content flexing her upgraded swagger and various moments of her boo’d up with the CMG label executive.

The relationship has been met with adoration from Gotti and the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star’s fans, but for others, the growing absence of her son from social media has become an issue.

Angela Simmons is on vacation yet again but this time in London and fans are wondering where is her son. (Photos: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The entrepreneur, 35, recently posted a carousel of herself in a fitted blue dress with glam makeup and hair. In the caption, she wrote, “I’m a MOTHA.”

The catchphrase has gained notoriety since the online kerfuffle relating to Keke Palmer and her son’s father, Darius Jackson’s ongoing controversy over the actress’ sexy apparel.

According to the post, Simmons is currently in London for her third trip this month. Among those singing her praises was a comment from Gotti, who simply shared a red heart and queen emoji.

“Ang you left the other part out…you somebody wifey,” wrote another person. And a third commented, “his energy! I love down in the dms even more these days. He knew what he wanted….and knows what he has.”

More than a few bypassed commenting on how attractive Simmons appeared in the images and instead focused on the whereabouts of her son. They wrote:

“Why your son ain’t with you? If he love you He’ll love everything that comes out of you… From your Rooter to your Tooter baby!”

“Where tf had your son been at then?!”

“Haven’t seen much of the kid lately keep glowing momma.”

The Pastry Shoes co-founder welcomed her son in 2016 with her former fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. They ended their engagement shortly after the birth in 2017. The following year, Tennyson was fatally shot 13 times in Atlanta. He died at age 37.