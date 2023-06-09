‘We Just Wake Up and Go Places’: Fans Gush Over Angela Simmons Flexing About Her and Yo Gotti’s Spontaneous Trips

Angela Simmons is on vacation enjoying some alone time with her beau, Yo Gotti. The two have been together only six months and things appear to be going quite well.

On June 9, the socialite shared a collage of photos, that gave fans a glimpse into their trip to Mykonos, Greece. It features two images of the couple standing at the end of a tunnel and another of them in the pool.

There is also a solo shot of Gotti and a solo shot of Simmons as she appeared to give her best sexy face, leaning toward the camera.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons share photos from their vacation in Mykonos, Greece. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“We don’t vacation, we just wake up and go places,” Simmons captioned the post on Instagram. Gotti replied in her comments section with a simple heart-eye emoji.

Related: Angela Simmons’ Sweet Video with Yo Gotti Has Fans Gushing Over the ‘Manifested’ Relationship

Fans followed suit as they gushed over the new couple and how unproblematic they appear to be. Keep in mind, many refer to Gotti as the “Manifestation King,” after declaring he had a crush on the Pastry Shoe co-founder, on his 2016 song “Down In the DM.”

Here’s what a few had to say:

“That’s what I’m talking about Sis. Talk your Sh&!!!!”

“I love y’all y’all dnt do too much and force y’all life on us you give us just enough and I love that.”

“Hated a little at the beginning of this relationship cuz I ain’t trust him but now I’m happy for you Ang! He is treating just as you are supposed to be treated like a Queen now get married.”

GIRL , this is your husband!!!! I love it You both look amazing!”

“It’s giving my man my man my man.”

A few fans commented on Simmons’ body, including one that said, “Watch natural sexy body !!!!!” and another who wrote, “Listennnn come on Bawdy.”

Yo Gotti x Angela Simmons in Mykonos pic.twitter.com/07CgGTiFeJ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 9, 2023

Fans have been taking notice of Simmons’ every move since she revealed her relationship with Gotti in January. A month later, many began noticing she looked fairly different and “almost unrecognizable” in photos she took while in New York.

By March, the 35-year-old began wearing more crop tops and shirts that revealed her slim waist and toned abs.

The couple often goes viral when they share new photos or anytime Simmons dotes over their “manifested relationship” for Gotti.

“Pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she previously wrote on her Instagram story with an array of love and heart eyes emojis.

Simmons’ last public relationship was with her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. They dated for two years and welcomed a son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, in 2016, before parting ways months later. Meanwhile, Gotti’s last romantic relationship was with Yaya Sandoval, the owner of Bloom Glam.