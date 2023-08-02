‘Did Girl at the End Fall’: Video of Kandi Burruss and Friends Showing Off Their Beach Bodies Derails When Fans Notice One of the Ladies Stumble In the Sand

Kandi Burruss and some girlfriends were recently spotted roaming around on a beach.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently shared footage from her getaway to the Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún in Mexico on Instagram. The extravagant trip was in celebration of her husband, Todd Tucker, who will be turning 50 years old on Aug. 4.

Kandi Burruss’ vacation video with her girlfriends went left when fans noticed one lady’s tumble. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Burruss and Tucker were accompanied by several family members and close friends, who were tagged in a video on the Xscape singer’s page.

The recording showed nine ladies which included Burruss, Shamea Morton, Ming Lee, Monyetta Shaw, and more all wearing bright-colored bikinis. The seashore was their runway as they twirled around and laughed with one another while walking toward the camera.

“This beach at @liveaquacancun was as beautiful as my girls!” Burruss captioned her post. She added Jay-Z’s 2001 hit song “Girls, Girls, Girls” as background music.

Her video was almost a success until the final woman, who can be seen wearing a blue one-piece bathing suit and an orange skirt, decided to do a dramatic spin which almost resulted in her falling face-first into the sand. It’s unclear if she actually took a tumble due to the woman hopping out of the frame just seconds after her knees buckled.

Several fans in Burruss’ comment section noted how beautiful all of the ladies looked, but few individuals zoomed in expressing concern for the last woman, who has been identified as Jodie.

“I don’t think the last girl made it.”

“Did she fall tho ???”

Burruss’ video was then shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram, where fans couldn’t seem to get over Jodie’s comical stumble.

“Whew baby at the end almost went down tumbling.”

“The last one lifted her foot up an inch higher than usual and almost had a sand smoothie.”

“Miss clumsy at the end.”

“But did the girl at the end fall.”

There were also a few comments that praised how diverse this friendship clan appeared to be. One comment read, “All smiles, shapes, sizes, and shades! I love it!”

Another social media user wrote, “Whew! Everybody fine!”

https://twitter.com/GossipInformer/status/1660106024609611776

Burruss and Tucker often take luxurious vacations and bring their closest friends and loved ones along for the experience. For her 47th birthday in May, the “Who Can I Run To” singer took an extravagant trip to Turks and Caicos.

Her “RHOA” cast mate and friend, Kenya Moore, was one of many women who joined her on this birthday trip.