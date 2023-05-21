‘The Kenya Bravo Needs to Show’: Kenya Moore Gets Loose on Vacation, Fans Say the Model Needs to Let Her Hair Down More Often

Kandi Burruss is currently surrounded by friends and family while on a birthday getaway trip to Turks and Caicos, but it looks like Kenya Moore is the one who’s living her best life.

Kenya Moore’s sensual dance moves have fans wishing she’d let her hair down more often. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The former model was captured showing off her sensual dance moves while a crowd of ladies, including Burruss, Shamea Morton and Monyetta Shaw, all hyped her up.

In a video shared on Twitter, Moore is seen wearing an olive green skirt while a matching crop top hugged her chest. Throughout the clip, viewers can hear the raunchy 2001 rap song “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” by Khia playing as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star put on an impressive show.

Moore popped her backside and body-rolled to every beat of the song’s chorus. Her infectious energy was acknowledged by several Twitter users who noted their love of seeing a different, more fun side to her.

“It’s Kenya dancing to ‘My Neck, My Back’ for me Get it!!! Let’s have a great weekend. #RHOA”

It's Kenya dancing to "My Neck, My Back" for me 😂😂😂 Get it!!! Let's have a great weekend. 😊 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/njcvCE3DO5 — Truth Be Told (@truthbetold_kam) May 19, 2023

“i love this new energy she’s giving.”



“I ain’t never seen Kenya like this!! She is really having the time of her life on this trip!”

“This is the Kenya bravo needs to show more of. But they still like to key her the villain ugh.”

The 52-year-old recently dropped jaws after sharing a spicy video of herself in a bikini on Instagram. During her 47-second recording, Moore is seen relaxing on a clear raft with her right leg propped up as she rubbed the side of her stretched-out left leg.

As the camera panned out, viewers were able to witness the beautiful body of water that flowed beneath her.

“Good vibes only #kanditwerksnturks,” Moore’s caption read. Her post currently has over 517,000 plays with over 70,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

Her former “RHOA” castmate and current best friend, Cynthia Bailey, stopped by her comments section, writing, “everything.”

Moore has always been a stone-cold fox since breaking out into the industry over three decades ago. Throughout her journey in the spotlight, she has shared screen time with Will Smith, Jamie Foxx and Angela Bassett.

She also has been featured in several music videos with legendary artists such as Jay Z, Nas and Tupac.

While she is now known as a housewife, Moore was one of the hottest “it” girls in the early ‘90s, and obviously still has it going on.