‘Ms Tina and Richard Lawson Split?!!’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Spotted with Her Husband Richard at a Movie Premiere Following Rumors About Their Alleged Separation

The rumors about a possible separation between Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson seemed to have been stamped out after the couple was spotted together for the first time in months.

On Thursday, July 20, a photographer captured them posing beside “A Different World” actor Glynn Turman. Knowles-Lawson and Lawson attended the premiere of Turman’s new documentary, “The Legend of Glynn Turman,” in Los Angeles, California.

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson seemingly refute the rumors about a possible separation. (Pictured: @maverickmovies/Instagram)

An independent streaming platform, @maverickmovies, shared a picture of the Lawsons wearing smiles as they faced the camera as Turman stood in between them.

Once the image dropped online, commenters couldn’t help but acknowledge how amazing it was to see the two stars at the event.

A few weeks ago, AceShowbiz reported that Knowles-Lawson and Lawson supposedly called it quits after eight years of marriage and 10 years of being together.

The speculation came after observant fans noticed that the mother of mega-star Beyoncé had dropped her last name in her Instagram bio. According to the outlet, the 69-year-old allegedly changed her IG name from “Tina Knowles-Lawson” to “Tina Knowles.”

Though her name has ostensibly changed, both Knowles-Lawson and Lawson still follow each other on social media.

One month ago, fans of the Grammy-winning singer bombarded Lawson’s comments section on Instagram, asking why he failed to accompany Mama Tina on her daughter’s current world tour.

While she is now in the U.S., the “Renaissance” vocalist kicked off her ongoing ninth concert in Europe with her mother in attendance at several shows.

After Tina was spotted enjoying herself at numerous concerts, social media users began asking about Lawson’s whereabouts and wondered why he wasn’t by his wife’s side.

This caused many individuals to theorize that there was trouble in paradise between the couple; some even voiced their worries on Twitter.

“I think Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson called it quits too.”

“Is Miss Tina still married to Richard Lawson?”

“The blogs (gossip tiktok accounts on my fyp) are running with Ms Tina and Richard Lawson divorcing.”

One Twitter user responded to the above comment writing, “And you know what happens when we don’t believe them lol.”

Before she and Lawson became an item, Knowles-Lawson was married to record executive Mathew Knowles for 31 years.

In 2011, the former couple decided to divorce after it came out that Knowles had been unfaithful to his wife. They share two children together, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.