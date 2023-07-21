‘Show That Thang Tia’: Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Buns In Cheeky New Beach Photos, and Fans Are Loving It

Tia Mowry’s new beach photos have fans believing that the actress is acting brand new since finalizing her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict.

The 45-year-old mompreneur enjoyed a day in the sand with her 5-year-old daughter, Cairo, and her cousin Akesha.

“I am so happy I got to spend some time with my beautiful cousin @flowersake and my sweet daughter, Cairo, at the beach,” Mowry’s caption read.

She continued, “There is something so beautiful and healing that I have found in my friendships with the women in my life, and I want to spotlight the amazing Black women in my community who have been an essential part of my journey.”

The “Sister, Sister” alum added, “There is understanding, compassion, and empathy that are built into these friendships, and an undeniable sense of affirmation that comes from being with my girls. As I continue to grow and heal, I want my little girl to also know and understand the beauty of Black Girl Magic.”

Tia Mowry’s new post with her bum poked out leaves fans speechless. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry’s upload consisted of seven photos and one video that showed her and Cairo playing on the shore. While she posted a carousel of memories, social media users seemed to only focus their attention on her fourth slide.

For this particular image, Mowry was captured posing on the sand with her backside showing as she smiled out into the distance.

Several commenters hyped up the “4U by Tia” founder in her comments section, and noted how “happy” she seems to be.

“Tia out here showing OFFFFF WHOA GIRL !!! You got that back out ! Ok this is new !! Lol ok girl !!”

“I haven’t seen you this happy in a while! I looks so good on you.”

“Ok show that thang Tia.”

“I love this for you Tia. You seem more free by the day!!!”

Mowry has been living life unapologetically since she announced her split from the “All American: Homecoming” actor last October. The actress invited fans on this new journey of self-discovery as she walks through life as a single woman and a full-time mom.

You are not broken, you are a masterpiece in the making. Embrace your flaws, embrace your journey, and let the process of healing and self-discovery paint a beautiful picture of who you truly are. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) July 20, 2023

While speaking to HelloBeautiful, Mowry described her decision to end their 22-year-old relationship as “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever had to make.

In addition to sharing Cairo, the former couple also have a 12-year-old son, Cree. Their divorce was finalized in April 2023, with both parties receiving joint and shared custody of their children.

It was previously reported that the actors agreed on an uncomplicated settlement that allows them to care for and support Cree and Cairo on a consistent basis.

They have also decided to split the costs of raising their children to include tuition for the children’s private school education and extracurricular activities.

In terms of assets, Mowry was granted full ownership of their family home, which is located in Studio City, Los Angeles. She was also not ordered to pay any child or spousal support, despite former claims stating that Hardrict was seeking court-ordered payments from his now ex-wife.