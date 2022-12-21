Cory Hardrict Denies ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ Claims, May Seek Spousal Support Amid Divorce from Estranged Wife Tia Mowry 



When actress Tia Mowry announced her divorce from estranged husband Cory Hardrict, it appeared that it would proceed swiftly, given the “Sister, Sister” star had requested joint custody and that any rights to spousal support be terminated for both her and Hardrict. However, the “All American” actor is now questioning the validity of that agreement, a new report claims.

According to court documents obtained by media outlet RadarOnline, the 43-year-old recently responded after being served by his wife of 14 years in October, denying that “irreconcilable differences” played a role in the demise of his marriage.

His lawyer noted in the response that stated he wanted the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”

The “Brotherly Love” actor agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree Hardrict, and 4-year-old Cairo Tiahna Hardrict. However, while he asked the court to terminate his ex-wife’s right to spousal support, he did not determine whether he’d seek spousal support by leaving the boxes unchecked on the paperwork.

This comes just days after Mowry revealed that she was “excited” about spending the holidays with Hardrict, noting that they’re still a family despite no longer being romantically connected. “Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me. So, we will always be family,” she told TMZ reporters who ran into her while leaving the gym earlier this month.

Hardrict had remained relatively silent about his marriage dealings until last November when he uploaded a video of him driving silently while listening to Nas’ latest release, “Reminisce,” from his album “King’s Disease III.”

The song’s lyrics appear to be a message on how the seasoned actor was feeling at the moment with recent events with lyrics including, “Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late. Reminisce.”

It came as Mowry caught heat from fans for her comments about their divorce and other seemingly shady online behaviors.