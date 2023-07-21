‘I See How Her and Safaree Were Together’: Erica Mena’s Twerk Video Goes Left After Fans Zoom In on Her Cringy Face and Bring Up Her Ex-Husband

Erica Mena’s latest video of her dancing in a vehicle has raised questions among social media users.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” alum shared a seven-second video of herself jamming out to FendiDa Rappa’s newest single, “Point Me 2,” featuring Cardi B.

Erica Mena’s new video raises questions among fans after she does a cringy move. (Pictured: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

During her recording, Mena can be seen popping her buttocks as Cardi B’s verse played over the speakers. Toward the end of the video, the New York native is heard rapping, “I’m really eating b—–s up, I’m out here chewing s–t.”



While the verse played, Mena moved the camera closer to her face as she pretended to eat. The mother of three then flinched her head twice while zooming her camera into her face.

The recording was captured by a Cardi B fan page, @CelebLoveBardi, and shared on Twitter. It wasn’t long before the video gathered the attention of individuals who deemed Mena’s final moves as “cringy.”

“She should never do this again.”

“What was that move at the end about. why would she do that?”



“It went from sexy to disturbing really fast.”

A few social media users even brought up Mena’s ex-husband, Safaree Samuels, who oftentimes goes viral for his cringe-worthy actions.

“Some s–t safaree taught her.”

“One wrong relationship will make you so lame, she used to be an it girl.”

“I see how her and Safaree were together.”

I see how her and Safaree were together https://t.co/ASoyMTium6 — nat ✨ (@laugh_track_nat) July 21, 2023

“Her and Safaree should’ve worked.”

Mena and Samuels’ tumultuous relationship began in 2017 after they were contestants on VH1’s horror reality series, “Scared Straight.” During their time on the show, the Jamaican-American rapper heavily pursued Mena, who initially questioned his intentions.

While it is unclear when Mena finally gave into Samuels’ advances, the two went public with their relationship in 2018 and said their “I Dos” in 2019. They welcomed their first child together, 3-year-old Safire Majesty Samuels, in 2020, followed by their 2-year-old son, Brian Legend Samuels, in 2021.

Many deemed their relationship as toxic due to their public spats, numerous infidelity rumors on Samuels’ end, and ugly back-and-forths online. Despite several attempts to reconcile, Mena filed for divorce in May 2021.

Their marriage was finalized in September 2022, with Mena receiving primary custody of their two children. Samuels was ordered to pay over $4,300 a month in child support.

Since then, the “Paradise” artist has been linked to “LHH: MIA” star Amara La Negra; he even gifted her twin daughters Rolex watches for their birthday, which didn’t sit well with Mena.

Once she caught wind of the news, Mena publicly called out her children’s father online and accused him of doing more for La Negra’s children than he does for his own biological kids.