‘How on Earth Do You Even Throw a Chair at Yourself?’: Safaree Samuels Reacts to the Viral Moment Where He Threw a Chair on ‘LHHATL’ 

Safaree Samuels took to Instagram on Sept. 28 to address the viral moment where the reality star accidentally hit himself in the head with a chair.

The incident occurred during a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop.” In the episode, Samuels talked to his cast mates, including Kirk Frost, Mendeecees Harris, Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, Rich Dollaz, and many others, about his pending divorce from his now ex-wife Erica Mena during a night out.

Safaree Samuels. Photo:@iamsafaree/Instagram

As Lil Scrappy offered his opinion as to why he felt it was a bad idea for Samuels to leave Mena, including the well-being of their children, the 41-year-old decided to storm out of the room.

While listing the potential suitors that could enter Mena’s life, Lil Scrappy said, “I think about that with my kids now… Once we break that up, other dudes come in want to feel like they’re owed. They like ‘this Safarree baby you know what I’m saying.'”

He added, “I think about that s–t every time I want to pack up my bags and walk up out that house, cuz.” Immediately following the “Money in the Bank” emcee’s comments, Samuels got up and threw the chair he was sitting in into the air.

Things drastically turned when the chair hit Samuels in the back of the head. As the video began circulating online, many brought up how hilarious it was when the chair smacked Samuels on his head.

“The chair said your turn.”

“How on earth do you even throw a chair at yourself? this man is something special.”

“The way the chair hit him back LMFAOOO.”

“Nah fr when he threw that chair Monday night and it hit him back, I was floored.”

“He started s–t with that chair and the chair won.”

Safaree Samuels’ reacts in a now-deleted Instagram post to the viral video featuring the reality star accidentally hitting himself in the head with a chair. Photo:@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

As Samuels caught wind that the clip went viral, he addressed the situation by sharing a photo of his son Legend Samuels and a funny caption on his Instagram page.

He wrote in the now-deleted post, “Daddy, why you hit yaself with a chair when @reallilscrappy talked about me??? Don’t worry I’m starting to like you just chill out…. straitttt..wahhh wahhh wahhh **baby sounds**.”