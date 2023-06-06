‘I Can Hear Mom Saying Cover His Big Head Too’: Safaree Samuels’ Kids Bury Him In the Sand During Beach Day, Fans Bring Up His Ex-Wife Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels has been giving fans on Instagram a glimpse into his vacation to Jamaica with his two kids. While there the trio enjoyed a day at the beach, where things went left for the reality star’s little ones.

On June 5, Samuels shared two photos of 3-year-old Safire Majesty and nearly 2-year-old Legend Brian, burying him in the sand. Legend appears frazzled in one image while sitting on the mound of sand that his father was buried under while Safire added some final touches.

Things seemed to be going well until the “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star tried to return the favor and bury the kids. The second photo shows Legend after he was buried in the sand, although the toddler looked quite displeased with the situation. He had sand all in his hair and mouth.

Safaree Samuels (L) gets buried by his children Safire Majesty (C) and Legend Brian (R) on a beach day, but things took a turn when he tried to bury them in pictures shared on Instagram. (Photo: @safaree / Instagram)

The post also featured a video of Samuels burying Safire, affectionately known as Maje, in the sand. She allowed the antics for a moment before quickly changing her mind. When she no longer wanted to be buried, she began frantically making her way out of the sand.

“Always dreamed of doing this,” wrote Samuels in the caption. “But I don’t think they had the same dream [laughing-crying empjois] swipe.”

Related: Safaree Samuels’ Toddler Daughter Gets Slightly Frustrated as He Tries to Do This

Between his comment section and the comment section under The Shade Room’s repost, fans had some hilarious remarks about the kids’ reactions and how they could relate to the children’s change in enthusiasm.

“Nah, kids will be all in until the process actually starts,” noted one. “They jump ship quick!”

A second said, “Maje is like y’all aint gonna bury me alive.”

“Maje wasn’t with it lol,” wrote another. “Legend is so cute… but they both like ‘nah get somebody else to do it.'”

A fourth individual added, “I can hear her Mom saying cover his big head too Maje!”

I love my babies anything else is irrelevant .. I can’t dress maje As good as her mom 😩😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2YeQbleW7Z — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) February 24, 2023

Samuels shares Legend and Safire with his ex-wife and former co-star, Erica Mena.

The former couple began dating after meeting in 2017 and wed in 2019 during a lavish ceremony among family, friends, loved ones, and cast members. Some called the duo toxic due to constant rumors and infidelity on Samuels’ part as well as nasty spats on social media.

After a few attempts to reconcile, Mena filed for divorce in May 2021 and gave birth to their son weeks later.

It’s no secret that the two reality vets are typically at odds with each other over Mena’s disapproval of Samuels’ parenting skills. She also held resentment toward him for partying with women in Jamaica as she attended to Legend in the NICU following complications from his birth.

Later that year, Samuels cried on her shoulder as he apologized for the destruction he caused in the marriage on VH1’s “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.”

He told Mena, “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt you.”

The divorce was finalized in September 2022 and Samuels was ordered to pay Mena over $4,300 a month in child support as the primary custodial parent.

She recently took to Instagram to call the rapper desperate after a video surfaced of him ostensibly gifting Amara La Negra’s twin daughters Rolex watches for their first birthday.

Mena said for their daughter’s third birthday all Samuels did was get her a “birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room.”

“And please don’t get me started on how he didn’t do anything for my sons 1st birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room,” she continued. “But Happy every enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the special guest.”

According to the rumor mill, Samuels and his “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” cast mate have reportedly been spending time together while filming the new season.