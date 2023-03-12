‘Safaree Trippin’: Erica Mena’s Thirst Trap Prompts Fans to Bring Up Her Ex-Husband Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena’s risqué new Instagram photo has caused folks to bring up her ex-husband, Safaree Samuels.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” alum uploaded a picture of herself in lingerie, fishnets, leather gloves, and knee-high boots.

Mena was turned around making her backside very noticeable as she used both hands to hold up her buttocks.

Erica Mena’s thirst trap prompts fans to bring up Safaree Samuels. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

“The tables have turned,” she wrote as her caption, “click link in bio! NEW EXCLUSIVE content and personal messages from me coming your way. EricaMena.com This year I’m dedicated to you.”



Her photo received over 91,000 likes and had over 1,000. Most of the comments were from thirsty men who suggested that Samuels fumbled her.

“Safaree trippin”



“Safaree messed up”

A few even asked if Mena needed a “stepdad” to help take care of the two kids she shares with the 41-year-old musician.

“U need a stepdad I got u Erica lol”



“You need a real stand up dude.”



Mena and Samuels share a 3-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, and a 1-year-old son, Legend Brian Samuels, together.

This isn’t the first time Mena’s comment section derailed after fans mentioned her ex-hubby. Earlier this year the 35-year-old shared adorable photos of herself with Safire to promote a clothing line.

However, things took a sharp turn once fans mentioned how much Safire resembled her father.

To say that Mena and Samuels’ relationship was toxic would be an understatement. The two first met back in 2017 after they both were contestants on VH1’s horror reality show, “Scared Straight.”



Throughout the show, Samuels heavily pursued Mena, who was initially adamant about not entertaining him due to her “LHH” colleague, Nikki Mudarris, aka Ms. Nikki Baby, being a part of the cast.

Mudarris and Samuels had a short-lived romance during the third season of “LHH Hollywood.”

During their time on the show, Samuels professed his love for Mena, who was still on the fence about his sincerity.

Their relationship didn’t go public until 2018 and the couple wasted no time getting married and having children. They wed in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, followed by their son in 2021.

However, the couple’s honeymoon stage quickly came crashing down after Mena accused Samuels of having multiple infidelities with several women.

Safaree is ordered to pay $4,305 a month in Child Support and Erica Mena is not Happy about that🍵 pic.twitter.com/ZXDVODxsQi — Wuts The Tea Today (@wutstheteatoday) November 9, 2022

The two’s marital problems were highly publicized on “LHHATL” and on social media.

One of their most intensive arguments was a vile Twitter spat after Samuels made a harsh post calling his marriage with Mena, “1 of my BIGGEST mistakes.”

He continued to state that, “nobody is worth my freedom!”



Mena quickly clapped back, writing, “since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join you. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain, inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

The two finally decided to call it quits for good in 2022 and Mena is the sole care provider of their two children.