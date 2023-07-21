‘She Forced Bro To Take The Pic’:  Ayesha Curry Shares New Post with Husband Steph, Hits Back at Haters Who Constantly Discuss Their Marriage

Ayesha Curry has seemingly issued a response to online trolls who appear to be consumed by her marriage to Steph Curry.

The founder of the Sweet July lifestyle brand could not help but share a rather straightforward message with those who can’t help but indulge in the many narratives about her relationship.

Ayesha and Steph Curry. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

On Instagram, Ayesha uploaded a photo of herself and Steph backstage at a recent Drake concert that put the kibosh on chatter that she was green with envy after her husband shared the spotlight with the rapper.

During the Brooklyn performance, the emcee shouted out the NBA superstar and addressed the online debate about him and Steph resembling each other.

In Ayesha’s post, she is shown with a big smile as she clings to her husband’s arm. The Golden Star Warriors player had his gaze locked on the camera as he furrowed his brows and made a stern facial expression. “He thinks y’all are weird TBH,” read the caption.

In the comments, fans wrote:

“People more concerned about your relationship than their own relationships.”

“Context: Curry’s wife ain’t going anywhere.”

“Steph is the GOAT and Ayesha is the real MVP, let the haters talk!”

But not everyone was a fan of the married couple of more than a decade being snapped together, let alone the caption. Some of those comments include:

“You hating on drake with Steph.”

“She forced bro to take the pic.”

“Here’s the attention you were looking for.”

Ayesha Curry never beating the hater allegations. pic.twitter.com/0eG5eYjzUv — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) July 18, 2023

Ayesha has been pummeled with snarky remarks online since she admitted to feeling insecure about the attention the four-time NBA champion receives from females.

“I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” she said on a 2019 episode of “Red Table Talk.”

In an interview published this past May, she said her words were “edited in a way that made me sound crazy.” She added, “It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

Since then, she has chosen to err on the side of caution when publicly speaking about Steph or their children, daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon.