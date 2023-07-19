’We Gotta Stop Showing Our Kids That Our Hair Detachable’: Serena Williams Fans Are In Tears After Daughter Olympia Calls Out Her Mom for Wearing a ‘Wig’

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr., has a lot of personality and apparently a lot of mouth too!



Over the weekend, the legendary tennis player shared a comical story on Twitter, recalling the time when her 5-year-old mini-me outed her for wearing a wig.

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia. (Pictured: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Williams shared a conversation with a “nice lady” who told her, “I love your hair.” She politely responded, “Aww thanks!”

But it was the child’s reaction that had Twitter fans in tears after Olympia replied to the woman, “It’s a WIG!!!”

The Shade Room reshared Williams’ tweet on its Instagram page, and, to no surprise, several social media users left laughing emojis underneath the post, seemingly finding comedy in Olympia’s unfiltered statement.

“Kids will always expose you.”

“Atp we gotta stop showing our kids that our hair detachable.”

“Chile. Even the wealthy chirren be embarrassing.”

“Kids are BROKE but will always run that mouth about EVERYTHING that isn’t their business AND have their hand out for damn takis and candy.”

Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Olympia : It’s a WIG!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2023

The 41-year-old shares Olympia with her husband of nearly six years, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple revealed on the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May that they are expecting their second child together.

Since then, Williams has made sure to keep fans informed on her pregnancy journey through pictures, videos and YouTube content.

In a recent update shared on her channel, Williams gave fans the secret to her morning belly routine to prevent her from developing stretch marks.

“When I had Olympia in my belly, I didn’t really put a lot of things on, I just like put like lotions and stuff,” she shared. “This time around, like I don’t wanna get any stretch marks.”

Olympia could be heard in the background of the video on several different occasions, including when Williams said to her, “If you’re behind the camera you’re not supposed to make a lot of noise.”

Throughout the recording, Williams revealed her personal concoction to eliminate stretch marks, which includes a layer of raw cocoa butter, shea butter and pure vitamin E oil.

While she uses these ingredients consistently on her belly, Williams claimed that she sporadically adds pure coconut oil, Bio-oil and belly masks into her routine whenever she feels like switching up things.