‘We All Been Waitin for This!’: Mike Epps and Kevin Hart Settle Their ‘Differences’ for Good After Linking Up In New Photo

The beef is seemingly over between Kevin Hart and Mike Epps, who recently linked up for a photo opp on Instagram. The comedic duo have been at odds for years, but fans believe it’s now water under the bridge.

On July 14, Hart shared a photo of the two comedians with the caption, “So happy that me and my comedy brother @therealmikeepps were able to settle our differences and look at the bigger picture.”

He continued, “Looking forward to building and doing amazing things in the future!!!!! Life is to short…. Let’s all Live Love & Laugh.”

Epps replied in his comment section writing, “Growth is real lil bro I look forward to what’s to come let’s tear s—t up.”

“Amen we are not rappers,” said fellow comedian Earthquake. Fans and comics such as Michael Blackson, Funny Marco, Affion Crockett, and Haha Davis also left supporting messages.

“Legendary! We all been waitin for this! Lets go!”

“BOUT TIME LETS WORK.”

“Idc if they made up, Mike still funnier. Kevin cry to much frfr but good for them.”

“Mike was for sure beefing with himself but I’m here for this!”

“I don’t know what the beef was but settling differences is G-Ish.”

The two actors became intertwined in an epic Twitter battle after the “Next Friday” star called the “Ride Along” star “overrated” on the “DeDe in the Morning” radio show.

“Just heard @TheRealMikeEpps called me ‘Overrated’ on the radio this AM! I missed it bcuz I was on set ‘WORKING’do u remember what that is?” Hart tweeted in 2014.

Just heard @TheRealMikeEpps called me "Overrated" on the radio this AM! I missed it bcuz I was on set "WORKING"do u remember what that is? — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2014

He continued, “Oh one more thing @TheRealMikeEpps if you keep talking crazy I will book shows the same day as you in the same cities and shut yo s—t down.”

Fellow comedian DeRay Davis claims it wasn’t any beef, noting that Epps simply wanted Hart to “challenge himself” as a comic when asked by TMZ.

In response, Epps tweeted, “Hollywood love indentured servants.”

Hollywood love indentured servants — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) May 2, 2014

Many believed they quashed their beef after appearing together in a 2017 video on Instagram Live. Hart also had a beef with Eddie Murphy over the “Harlem Nights” remake he wanted to produce. Neither could agree on the storyline, and Epps continued trolling Hart in the comment section of a photo of himself and Murphy in 2018.

One fan said, “Eddie Murphy Funnier Than Kevin Hart Still!” to which Epps replied, “Everybody is.”

The “Think Like a Man” star jumped into conversation adding, “It’s a shame that everybody isn’t telling tickets like me tho.”

The former stars of “Def Comedy Jam” continued to exchange jabs at each other. “You seem to be a great person .. but I still don’t think yo a— is funny,” said Epps.

He further explained in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” that “If you in a position of power you can’t be a gatekeeper, you can’t be a police, you can’t act like a victim every time and people can have an opinion about you.”

Epps advised Hart not to stop taking everything “so personal” or getting mad “when people don’t like you.”

Hart discussed his side of their beef in a September 2022 episode of “Drink Champs.”

He said, “Me and Mike were real shaky…we didn’t f-ck with each other, We made that decision. I think to the credit of the both of us, we looked up and realized our age. Look, this is doing nothing, there’s no value in this, if anything, we’re cheating the world out of an opportunity (to work together).”

The “Reality Check” star went on to talk about a dope project that would include fellow comedic greats such as Epps, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Katt Williams, and Steve Harvey “at the table.”

According to Variety, Hart’s company Hartbeat Teams joined forces with BET to bring back their standup series “Comic View” with Epps as host. Both will serve as executive producers of the new episodes that were filmed in celebration of Hart’s birthday earlier this month.

They were recorded in front of a live audience and feature performances from Tommy Davidson, “Run the World” actress Bresha Webb, Tony T. Roberts, “Wild ‘N Out”s D.C. Young Fly of Wild ’N Out,” and others. It will mark the first televised comedic performance for rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris, who embarked on his own career in comedy last year.