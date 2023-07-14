‘I Haven’t Seen Him With You In a While’: Fans Suspect Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Have Broken Up As She Continues to Share New Posts Without Him

Fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones’ relationship have gone from speculating that a marriage proposal was imminent to questioning if the two are still an item.

Jones and her beau have openly loved on and doted over each other on social media since making their romance official on Instagram in February 2022. Diggs, 52, was previously married to fellow Broadway star Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014. They are parents to their 13-year-old son, Walker.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones. (Photo: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

While Jones has yet to tie the knot, she was previously involved in a years-long relationship with B2K frontman Omarion. The former couple share two children: a son named Megaa, and a daughter named A’mei.

Since being together, the “Best Man” actor and Cscrubs promoter have not missed many chances to share the spotlight together, as evinced by their numerous photos and videos shared online.

At times, their fun-filled romance involves their three children joining in on the shenanigans. Diggs has even lamented that the couple’s love was a sure thing after he received confirmation from his later mother, Marcia Berry.

But fans have noticed the absence of Diggs and Jones from each other’s respective posts. The last time either of them made an appearance on the other’s timeline was on May 30. Most recently, the 35-year-old was bombarded with questions about her relationship status after sharing a solo photo of herself inside a casino.

Taye Diggs says he feels blessed to be loved by Apryl Jones! 💍🔔👀 pic.twitter.com/VJHVVoRUxj — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 26, 2022

In the comments, plenty of people used the photo to validate their concerns regarding a possible breakup. They wrote:

“Where is your man? I haven’t seen him with you in a while.”

“As beautiful as you are you can’t hide the sadness in your eyes.”

“Where is yo husband? More content with the two of you please and thank you.”

“I DON’T want to hear, you and Taye not together any more.”

Another individual remained unconvinced that Jones and Diggs had called it quits. “Lol the woman has a ring on her finger and y’all still speculating because you don’t ‘see’ them together. They were and are independent of each other,” the person wrote.

Jones’ last Instagram post featuring Diggs was shared on May 30. But fans were quick to do a double take back in January after the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum sported a sizable rock on her ring finger in a video with Diggs.

At least a handful of commenters deduced that it was probable that Jones was simply wearing a prop ring from the film she and her leading man were both cast in.