‘Successful Black Men with Their Black Wives’: Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson Join Friends LL Cool J and Wife Simone, Magic and Cookie Johnson and More for Annual Vacation

While Steve and Marjorie Harvey are vacationing in France, a gang of other celebrity couples are enjoying the views in Greece. According to Instagram, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson invited their fellow famous friends on another annual summer vacation.

“Best evening with this group of beauties,” Tina wrote in the caption on Instagram Sunday, July 10.

Tina Lawson and her group of celebrity friends took a summer vacation to Greece. (Photo: @mstinalawson/Instagram.)

The Lawsons were joined by rapper LL Cool J and his wife, Simone Smith, Cookie and Magic Johnson, and actors Samuel L. Jackson, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Atlanta art patrons John and Vicki Palmer were also featured in the photo. The five celebrity couples took a visit to Santorini, the Corinth Canal, the Acropolis of Athens, and other breathtaking landmarks.

Fans on Twitter were gushing over all the power couples who many called shining examples of Black excellence, talent, and love. Many complimented the group for taking annual trips to celebrate their beautiful friendships.

“Black love…. Successful Black men with their Black Wives I know vacation was well seasoned n littttt.”

Black love…. Successful Black men with their Black Wives I know vacation was well seasoned n littttt — Kthor69BLM (@kthor69) July 4, 2021

“Twitter woke folk will tell you most successful black men marry outside their race, dig deeper and you find out it’s actually very false and those who do are the minority but nobody’s really ready for that conversation, so let me go on ahead and sip this tea and mind my business.”

Twitter woke folk will tell you most successful black men marry outside their race, dig deeper and you find out it's actually very false and those who do are the minority but nobody's really ready for that conversation, so let me go on ahead and sip this tea and mind my business pic.twitter.com/CI1JjNhyYl — Commander Zimba🎖🇬🇭 (@kwekuzimba) July 4, 2021

Others responded to Tina’s photo on Instagram.

“Beautiful Black excellence! This is what I grew up seeing in my community. Let THEM know mama Tina!

“This has to be coolest group of friends!”

“I love that you all do an annual summer vacation together!!!! I imagine it is so funny and joyful. I want to do this with friends at some point in my life.”

Fellow actress Nia Long added, “The fabulous couples. I love this so much.”

A handful of others commented on the couples and their stylish fashions. Meanwhile, most couldn’t take their eyes off Beyoncé‘s mother, who wore a stunning yellow suit by Black fashion designer Sergio Hudson. One person said, “Beautiful suit mama T.”

Another said, “You are killin’ it in that suit, Mama Tina!” A third commentator said, “It’s you in this yellow for me!”

The Lawsons and their celebrity friends are known for taking summer vacations each year to various destinations. But the Lawsons missed out on the group’s trip to Italy last year. One fan said, “Look forward to this picture every year.”