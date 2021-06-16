‘You Just Showing Out’: Sherri Shepherd Does Her Sexy Strut In Black Catsuit After Losing 35 Pounds

Sherri Shepherd is flaunting her new figure for the world to see.

On Tuesday, June 15, she shared an Instagram video of her strutting in an all-black catsuit with a cutout around the neck, on the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Along with that, she added another video showing a different angle of her body as she walked out on stage. The final two slides were two photos that gave fans a close-up look of her outfit while she sat on stage.

Sherri Shepherd shows off her body in a Black catsuit. (Photo: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram)

Under her post, she explained a bit about what she has been doing to reach her weight loss goal in order to fit into the catsuit. She said it took, “a ton of #asparagus, grilled #chicken, #bonebroth & tight #spanx I did it!” Being the comedian she is, she ended her caption on a funny note, saying, “As I walked out I kept thinking “darn it I have to go to the bathroom and I can’t breathe😂”. Hope you enjoy the interview & @itsmshawkins2u teaching Kelly & me pole dancing! #sherrishepherd #poledancing #kellyclarksonshow #lovemyjob (catsuit @vchelabel ).”

Like many others around the globe, the comedian blamed the pandemic for being the reason that she gained weight. In an interview with People, she credited her 16-year-old son for helping her get back on track. Shepherd said, “He is the reason why I need to food prep and fit in exercise. At 54, this is best I have ever felt. My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me.”

In the end, she lost 20 pounds since the beginning of the pandemic and 35 pounds since her initial weight-loss journey.

To reach that goal, the actress and talk show host beefed up her exercises and even joined a health and wellness nonprofit called Healthy Wage. Detailing what activities she did, she said, “I walked 3 miles, four times a week, did Zumba in my backyard and I started boxing. Now, I roller skate three times a week, and I’m also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman.”

Fans complimented her on her tiny frame.

“Holy moly girl!!!!! You look stunning!!!!!! The outside matches the inside!!!❤️”

“INCREDIBLE!!!!! What a testimony to good health and will power! God Bless you . Such an inspiration. I wanna walk like that someday.. somewhere with a purpose.,YOU ROCK SHERRIE

WE ARE ALL CHEERING YOU ON ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“You just showing out!!! As you should sis 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ looking great and glowing.”