‘Don’t Tell Sherri Shepherd’: Fans Bring Up Sherri Shepherd’s Lustful Comments About Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son After the Actress Announces His Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son, Etienne Maurice, who reportedly is an engaged man.

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals that her son, Etienne Maurice, got engaged. (Photo: @sherylleeralph/Instagram)

The “Abbott Elementary” actress revealed the exciting news on her Twitter page on Friday, July 7. “YESSSSSSSSSSS ITS OFFICIAL!! My son Etienne is engaged and I am thrillified!!!!! Etienne &Stephanie,” she wrote.

Etienne is dating Stephanie Wash, an executive editorial producer with ABC News’ Specialized Units. She has over a decade’s worth of experience working as a broadcast journalist.

In addition to the exciting news, Ralph shared images of Etienne, Wash and other loved ones who were also in attendance for the celebratory moment. Congratulatory messages quickly came pouring in as fans celebrated the soon-to-be-married couple and Ralph earning a daughter-in-law.

“And she’s gorg congrats on the new couple.”

“I know she has been praying for this congrats.”

“I remember when Étienne was a baby wrapped in African fabric for the cover of Essence with you! Time moves at the speed of lightning! Congratulations to your son and future daughter in law!”

Étienne shared a post on his Instagram page, which included more photos from their engagement. In the caption, he wrote, “From strangers to soulmates. July 6th will always be the day our lives changed. Issa fiancé! #HappilyMauriced.”

While there were many positive messages, a few fans found it necessary to bring up Sherri Shepherd, who previously confessed to having a crush on the 31-year-old.

One said, “Don’t tell Sherri Shepherd.”

Another added, “Congratulations to Etienne & Stephanie!! Someone please check on @sherrishepherd.”

Nearly four months ago on her show, “Sherri,” Shepherd held a segment entitled “Hottie Alert,” where she gushed over men whom she finds attractive. Etienne was the topic of discussion that day, and Shepherd applauded how handsome he has become.

“I remember when he was seven I said to Sheryl Lee Ralph, I said ‘That boy gonna be fine; you gonna have to watch out for them women,’ ” she recalled. “I said, ‘Sheryl Lee Ralph, you gonna have to watch out for them women cuz them women gonna be after Etienne.’ ”

The daytime television show host then issued a warning to Ralph to never invite her over while Etienne is present.

“Let me tell you something, Sheryl Lee Ralph don’t want me over for no girls night, she gonna be like, ‘Where Sherri go on the girls night?’ I’mma be like, ‘Girl I’m up here with Etienne! That’s where I’m at,’ ” Shepherd said.

She went on gushing over the yoga enthusiast, stating, “I know Sheryl Lee Ralph ain’t ‘gon like this but honey I need to be stretched,” before she got down into the downward dog position.

“I ain’t never needed yoga much as I need it right now,” she added before noting that he stepped into the “cougar zone.”

Once Etienne caught wind of her segment, he responded on Instagram writing, “Nah @sherrieshepherd you wild for this…”I got my third eye on you” is crazyyyy lmaoo.”

But it appears all is good as Shepherd, Etienne and his now fiancée took advantage of a photo op at the Essence Festival in New Orleans last week.

Ralph shares Etienne with her ex-husband, Eric Maurice. The former couple also shares a 28-year-old daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner and Maurice were married from 1990 until divorcing in 2001. Four years after their separation, Ralph remarried Vincent Hughes, who is a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania State Senate.