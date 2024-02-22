Executive of ‘Sherri’ and ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Found Dead Following Investigation Into Missing Show Funds

The New York Police Department has confirmed that one of the top executives at Sherri Shepherd’s self-titled talk show has been found dead. His untimely demise comes after a probe into the show’s finances was launched and employees complained about missing money.

Matt Uzzle, the executive overseeing operations for the “Sherri” show, had previously worked on “The Wendy Williams Show,” which the comedian and seasoned talk show host seemingly took over months after Williams show was canceled. Uzzle was employed directly by the parent syndication company, Debmar-Mercury.

Sherri Shepherd (left) replaced Wendy Williams (right) on what has become a revamped talk show. (Photos: David Livingston/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Red flags were raised when Debmar-Mercury discovered that rent for the “Sherri” show’s Chelsea, NYC, studio had not been paid since September 2023, prompting concerns about the allocation of funds for the show’s operation.

An insider close to the show and aware of the investigation said the “real concern among staff [was] that the show was getting shut down,” according to Page Six. Debmar came in and saved the show, but not without Uzzle seemingly overwhelmed about the discovery that might be unearthed by officials.

According to the source, after he was confronted about the show’s finances, the 50-year-old told the higher-ups that he “needed a couple of days to get his paperwork together.”

After he failed to report back, police were called to administer a welfare check at his $780,000 condominium on Feb. 13. The NYPD revealed to the staff and his loved ones that the executive was “found … dead,” though they believe he died of an apparent suicide.

Debmar released a statement after Uzzle’s death. While it did not address his tragic end, it shared what steps the company was taking to clean up the financial mess left at the show.

“We have retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, we’ll have no further comment,” a representative wrote.

Top “Sherri Show” exec reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide



Matt Uzzle — whose primary job was to manage production, and oversee the budget at “Sherri” — was under investigation at the show at the time of his tragic death



Several departments had been complaining… pic.twitter.com/moie1oxtQa — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 22, 2024

The “Sherri” show paid tribute to Uzzle’s life in the Feb. 15 episode and also offered bereavement and grief counseling for staffers.

The sudden loss has even weighed heavily on social media users, including those speculating about whether he was swindling money and if he acted alone.

“He had help. It’s never just one person…too many checks and balances,” one person wrote in the comment section of The Hollywood Unlocked’s post.

Others wondered “Must have been something deep going on,” while one individual inferred about another show producer who died under similar circumstances. “First ELLEN with Twitch suicide now SHERRI…something fishy.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss began as the DJ of “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” and was later promoted to co-executive producer. Sadly, “So You Think You Can Dance” alum passed away by suicide in December 2022, and his death triggered further conversations about mental health.

tWitch’s death hit us hard. I spoke with People magazine yesterday about the rising rate of mental health crisis and how best to address it in our community – something I’ve been tracking for years and the impetus for my first book, The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health. pic.twitter.com/TRhtxbJqLx — Dr. Rheeda Walker (@rheedawalkerphd) December 18, 2022

In her first interview after his death, his widow Allison, said, “No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

Like Boss, Uzzle’s work was well respected in the industry. He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination and in addition to Wendy and “Sherri’s talk show shows, Uzzle also worked on “The Montel Williams Show” and “Maury.”