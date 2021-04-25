‘You Are Tiny’: Sherri Shepherd Reveals Shocking Weight Loss

Former “The View” talk show host Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday by dropping 20 pounds. In an interview with People magazine, the Chicago native revealed that she gained weight during the pandemic and realized that she needed to make a change.

“During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change,” Shepherd said.

Sherri Shepherd is dancing after weight loss. @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Shepherd revealed her new look for her Instagram followers on April 15, days before her 54th birthday on April 22. She walked out dancing in a blue bodysuit, blue distressed baggy jeans, and all-white Air Force Ones.

“I lost 20lbs!!!! Hit me @brunomars,” Shepherd captioned the video. She added that her goal was 15 pounds but lost 5 pounds more. “It’s been a journal of mental self-talk… believing in my worth… knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy,” she continued.

“I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through, but I’m changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear-headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!”

Fans in the comment section were blown away at the television host’s shocking weight loss and new look.

“Yes, Beautiful!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Wow, 🤩 you look amazing. congratulations on your weight loss ‼.️”

“Great job‼️ Celebrate you, Sis🔥❤️.”

“Omg, you look fabulous wowww! All that weight has gone. Awesome; really, you look cute.”

“Looking TF GOODT!!! 🔥🙌🙌🙌 Get it, Sherri!!!”

“You are tiny!!!❤️❤️❤️👏👏.”

Sherri Shepard before and after her 20 lbs. weight loss. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images/ @sherrishepard/Instagram

So how did Shepherd reach her weight loss goals?

Shepherd joined Healthy Wage and put money on the line to make sure she lost her weight. She also dedicated herself to exercising by walking three miles four times a week. Shepherd also did Zumba in her backyard and started boxing.

“Now, I roller skate three times a week, and I’m also taking pole dancing lessons and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!” she added.

Shepherd also started a challenge with her friends where they did 50 pushups a day for 30 days. She described the challenges as “a breakthrough” for her.

Shepherd stuck to a keto diet and intermittent fasting. She was off of sugar for two years but decided to add dairy, pork, and beef.

“I love eggs with avocados, onions and peppers, and grilled chicken and salads. I love to make kale chips as a snack. I also started cooking my meals, which has made a huge difference because I know exactly what ingredients are in the food I prepare,” said Shepherd.

Her goal is to continue working on her health for her 16-year-old son, Jeffrey.

“He is the reason why I need to food prep and fit in exercise,” she said. “At 54, this is the best I have ever felt. My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me,” Shepherd concluded.