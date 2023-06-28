‘Must Be Strutting Her Way to a Date’: Sherri Shepherd Struts Her Stuff In Fitted Black Dress and Thigh-High Boots After Posting About Being ‘Wrapped Up with a New ‘Bae’

Sherri Shepherd is unapologetically strutting into the carefree era of her life.

In a recent Instagram video, the talk show host can be seen sashaying in a black fitted dress and white boots that were made for walking, as she boasted about her newfound joy.

“Something happened when I hit that grown woman status. I stopped taking on the pressure of everyone’s expectations. I stopped bending under people’s judgments & opinions,” she began in the caption.

Shepherd continued, “‘No” is the yummiest word and I came to really like Me. All of the kooky crazy weird things that make me Me!”

Sherri Shepherd hints that she may be “wrapped up” with a new “bae” in recent social media post. Photos: Sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Her raving fans praised her in the comments section. “WERRRRKKK” and “Ok Ms Bodyodyodyyyyy,” read two of the comments.

A third individual wrote, “Yep, I’m definitely convinced that someone on Sherri’s team should take those boots away from her, with her frisky self.” To which the “Sherri” show host responded, “These boots are my crack!!!”

But it was the last line of her video’s caption that really piqued her followers’ interest. “Whether I am hot flashing by myself or wrapped up with my bae- I am quite content,” wrote the “Harlem” actress. The post is the first time the public has heard of Shepherd having a new beau in her life.

“What bae?” asked one person. Another person commented, “Must be strutting her way to a date lol.”

And a third person wrote, “Ok wrapped up with your Bae? Don’t mess around and give a Jeffrey a sibling.” To the latter, Shepherd responded, “now THAT would be a miraculous working uterus.”

The Emmy-nominated daytime personality has had two previous marriages. The standup comic was married to ex-husband Jeffrey Tarpley from 2001 to 2009, when their tumultuous divorce was finalized. The former lovers share a teenage son named Jeffrey, for which she was ordered to pay $131 a month in child support.

While working in New York as a co-host on “The View,” she married her second husband, Lamar Sally. Despite her friends’ disapproval of Sally, the two exchanged vows in 2011 and welcomed a son, Lamar Jr., via surrogacy with a donor egg.

By 2014, their unsuccessful union ended in divorce and a nasty custodial battle over their son. She was ordered to pay $4,100 in child support per month in the settlement and fought to keep her main on the child’s birth certificate.

Sherri Shepherd Admits She Only Married Her “Sorry-Ass” Ex Husband Because She Was Lonely & Wanted Sex pic.twitter.com/Q2Emmu335E — Morris Griffin (@morrisgriffin_) July 3, 2019

After saying “I do” twice, Shepherd said the idea of her tying the knot a third time was nonexistent.

“Marriage is not for me,” explained the standup comic on her show “Sherri” in January. “I feel like marriage, I’mma lose more money if I get married. So I gotta, I gotta heal from that. So, I’m not trying to get married.”

Back in 2022, she dished on joining the exclusive dating app Raya during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“It’s a little bit of a playground but it’s okay. ’Get out there,’ is what I say,” said Shepherd told the host.

In recent years, fans have speculated that her friendship with singer Johnny Gill is anything but platonic. When Gill, along with the members of New Edition, appeared on her talk show in March, the rumor about their romance was put to bed once and for all.

But for now, at least, it seems as though she is keeping details about her possible new love interest under wraps.