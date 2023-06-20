‘Nelly Know U Doing This’: A Video of Ashanti Partying In a Bikini on Vacation Has Fans Bringing Up the Singer’s Longtime Lover Nelly

Ashanti appears to be living her best life on vacation once again, but fans want to know does Nelly know what she’s up to.

From the looks of several videos shared on Instagram, the “Foolish” singer recently enjoyed some time on the Atlantic island of Bermuda for their annual Carnival parade.

Ashanti’s newest video has fans inquiring about Nelly’s whereabouts. (Photo: @ashanti / Instagram)

She shared two videos featuring herself in full Carnival attire. The R&B princess can be seen in a two-piece turquoise bathing suit with tights underneath and a headpiece that identically matched her ensemble.

“Bermuda Carnival!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote in her caption for one clip with the other was captionless.

Per usual, several in Ashanti’s comment section noted how often she travels to various locations outside of the United States year-round.

“One thing Shanti gon do is be outside,” wrote one person, while another said, “At this point I don’t even think Ashanti has a home She ‘vacay’ so much I’m sincerely jealous.”



A third added, “If all else fails, I’ll like to live my life like Ashanti.”

Due to her ability to find time to squeeze in extravagant trips between her busy schedule, fans have crowned her as “The Queen of Vacations.” Whether she’s relaxing on an island somewhere or turning up for Carnival, the 42-year-old always appears to be out and about and looking good while doing it.

However, many fans assumed that she’d now be out and about with Nelly, since the two seemingly have been rekindling their relationship. Sadly, the “Country Grammar” rapper was nowhere in sight.

“Was Anybody Else Looking for Nelly or Just Me.”



“I can’t be the only one looking out for Nelly aswell.”



“Do Nelly know u doing this.”

“YOOOO WHERE’S NELLY?”

My girlll @ashanti ATE EM UP ‼️🩶🖤🤍😮‍💨🔥🫠 … but her & Nelly in matching outfits is SENDING MEEE 😍😍😍❤️‍🔥🥹👏🏽👏🏽 they DID THATTTT 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ep6WZIBLKO — Ms_cutupanywhere (@MsCutupanywhere) June 11, 2023

Turns out Nelly was in the States hitting the stage for CNN and Live Nation’s first-ever “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” program. At the Los Angeles event, the 48-year-old rapper brought out Chlöe Bailey to help him sing his 2002 hit song, “Dilemma,” which originally features Kelly Rowland.

One charming fan said, “Chloe has a nice voice however it’s not for every song…Kelly was definitely needed.”

While Nelly might not have accompanied Ashanti on this vacation, the two have been spotted together at different events over the past few months. The two recently attended the third annual birthday bash for Quality Control Records CEO Pierre “P” Thomas in Atlanta earlier this month.

In photos shared online, they can be seen wearing matching black and gray sparkling outfits.

According to recent reports, the “Body On Me” collaborators have rekindled their relationship 10 years after they decided to end their first whirlwind romance.

While some have expressed concerns surrounding the reunion of this pairing, many are hoping that wedding bells are in their future.