‘Now Who Gave You This Whistle’: Tamar Braxton Says She Wants ‘No Smoke’ After Trolling Nick Cannon with ‘Drumline’ Jokes and a Full Band In New Video

***‘We Don’t Want No Smoke’: Tamar Braxton Trolls Nick Cannon with ‘Drumline’ Jokes and a Full Band In New Video

It looks like all is well between Nick Cannon and the cast of “Dish Nation,” which includes Tamar Braxton and Da Brat, after the comedian threatened to replace the long-running show with his own podcast.

Nick Cannon seemingly forgives ‘Dish Nation’ for spreading untrue information about him and Mariah Carey. (L) Tamar Braxton (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram) (M) Nick Cannon (Pictured: @nickcannon/Instagram) (R) Da Brat (Pictured: sosobrat/Instagram)

A few days ago, Cannon found himself at odds with the comedic broadcast show amid reports that Mariah Carey was unhappy with his idea to start a band with his all of his children.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women, and his ex-wife is the mother to his older children and twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

“Dish Nation” shared the reported information on Twitter, where “The Masked Singer” host responded.

“Don’t tell me y’all are dumb enough to believe this too!? LOL I thought y’all had real credible producers over there @DishNation it’s all Love thought,” he wrote.

“@DailyCannonShow is coming for that slot, so if any of the good producers over there need a job Holla at me!”

Now “Dish Nation” co-hosts are letting Cannon know that they were only chiming in on what was already put out in a report from RadarOnline.

In addition to Braxton and Da Brat, other hosts include Tanner Thomason, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, and Jessie Woo.

In a new clip from the show, Thomason clarified, “It’s very important that we let it be known that our sources got it from their sources, which was RadarOnline.”

Braxton quickly interrupted, “Okay! It wasn’t us!”

It can be inferred that the hosts were aiming to diffuse the possible beef because they all had mini drums presented in front of them, which seemingly paid homage to Cannon’s popular “Drumline” film. “ONE BAND, ONE SOUND! @nickcannon, come on down…”

Thomason continued with, “At the end of the day, we’re just journalists doing our job.”

Braxton added that it’s “all love,” right before she and her colleagues played an off-tune song with their drum sets. Throughout the music session, she can be heard yelling, “We don’t want no smoke!”

Despite the “Love & War” singer’s statement, Da Brat made it clear that they indeed “wanted all the smoke,” and blew white powder into the air.

Braxton reshared the video on her page, writing, “We [red heart emoji] you @nickcannon we all laughs over here #dramafreezone please tell them folks to not cancel us we [red heart] it here.”

Fans in Braxton’s comment section were in tears over the “Drumline” reenactment and shared their remarks.

“Now who gave you this whistle!!!”

“One band one sound.”

“Too funny, now how can Nick be mad after that apology.”

‘”I’m hollering” and “Yall are hilarious.”

Nevertheless, their message soon received Cannon’s approval on Twitter, which seemingly squashed their issue. He wrote, “Now this is funny!!! Finally some creativity!! Good job @DishNation.”

A few weeks ago, Braxton appeared as a team captain on season 19 of Cannon’s hit improv comedy show, “Wild ‘N Out.”

During the show’s season 15 in 2021, Da Brat and Headcrack also appeared on the show as co-captains for the Old School squad.