‘LisaRaye Got 24 Hrs to Respond’: LisaRaye McCoy Fans Do a Double Take Following Viral Video of Woman Showing Off Her Collection of All-White Outfits

LisaRaye McCoy is known for always rocking white and has been for more than a decade. But her iconic ensembles were recently challenged by an individual who showed off her own stylish outfits.

A TikTok user whose name is @mssharon_ uploaded a video of herself in various outfits while “Cash S–t” by DaBaby played in the background.

The self-proclaimed “granny” can be seen wearing all sorts of bedazzled tops, flowy sets and skin-tight garments all in white, off-white and nude.

“Ready for all White #mrsshern,” she wrote as her caption.

Though the original post was shared with her followers on April 22, it didn’t reach Twitter users until recently. Twitter user @RozAbsolutely posted the video on her page, and fans went wild with sharing their comments, including one who suggested, “LisaRaye is literally shaking right now.”

As of now, the quote tweet received over 62,000 views, with several fans who agreed the woman is giving McCoy a run for her money when it comes to looks.

One user replied, “facts,” while another one penned, “Lmmfaooooo I’m hollerin.”

Another comment mentioning the actress said, “Lisaraye got 24 hrs to respond.”

A fourth wrote, “She’s ready for an All-white party at any time.”

Though fans seemingly have called out McCoy, the 55-year-old has yet to address folks’ remarks.

“The Players Club” star is constantly captured rocking her signature all-white ensemble every time she shares a photo on social media. Although you may occasionally catch her wearing a splash of color mixed in with white.

In one of her latest videos on Instagram, McCoy is seen getting her neck cracked by chiropractor Dr. Jimmy Sayegh. During the video, to no surprise, she’s sporting a white sweatsuit with a white head wrap.

But what’s behind this special hold that the color white has on the “Cocktails with Queens” co-host?

Well, in a 2016 interview with blackamericanweb.com, McCoy revealed why she loved wearing white so much.

“It’s not because it’s religion,” she confessed. “It’s because one day on the weekend I went out-of-town and realized I had all white outfits and they looked so crispy and clean.”



She continued, “I said can I do this for a week, a month, a year? It’s been eight or nine years now. I feel like an angel.”

The most recent post of McCoy rocking a color outside of white was shared on Sept. 23, 2021, and finds her showing off her smoking hot body in a yellow bikini.