‘That’s The Man Shay Be with WTH Going On’: Fans Are Wondering What’s Up Between LisaRaye McCoy and a Touchy-Feely Man Fans Say is Linked to ‘LHH’s Shay Johnson

LisaRaye McCoy was seen enjoying an intimate dance with a mystery man who fans are speculating to be her new boo.

The 55-year-old actress and her alleged boo looked every bit pure in their all-white ensembles. In the video, fans can see the two embracing each other closely before McCoy’s mystery man gripped her face, placing several kisses on her cheek. Fans in the comments are now calling “Prince Aladdin.”

LisaRaye and King Yahweh (Photo: @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram.)

“Now auntie who is this man here?”



“Ok Aladdin! [heart eyes]”

“Diamond got her very own Aladdin”

Not to burst fans’ bubbles, but it looks as if “Prince Aladdin,” who actually goes by “King Yahweh,” and McCoy are not an item — at least not publicly. King Yahweh is a global humanitarian and owner of three extensive entrepreneurial projects.

He and McCoy have been very good friends for a while, which is one reason she joined him at the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts for the All Winter Wonderland Gala 2023 — where the photos seemingly were taken — in Los Angeles, California.

However, King Yahweh’s relationship with McCoy seems pretty special. In September 2019, the motivational speaker crowned his friend “Queen Mother of Ghana.” In a now-deleted Twitter post, he announced McCoy’s new position, which received backlash from social media users who questioned his authority to do so.

In another interview with then-talk show host Wendy Williams, McCoy confirmed her role as Ghanaian Queen and King Yahweh backed her up on Twitter, writing, “Queen Mother LisaRaye and King YAHWEH on the Wendy Williams Show.”

Fans have also connected King Yahweh to “Love & Hip Hop” star Shay Johnson.

“That’s the man Shay be with WTH going on?”



“Y’all hyping it up but that’s Shay’s (from LHH) BD.”

Speculations surrounding King Yahweh fathering Johnson’s daughter, Shajiyah, stemmed from the Ghanaian attending her baby shower with his family. Both Yahweh and Johnson were rather close in photos and videos, prompting fans to believe he was the answer to her tightly kept secret.

While fans seem to be sure of it, nothing has actually been confirmed surrounding Yahweh being tied to Johnson’s daughter.