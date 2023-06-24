’Beautiful Before and Even More Beautiful Now’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Defend Shereé Whitfield After Critics Bombard Her with More Accusations About Having Plastic Surgery

Questions surrounding “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield‘s new look have fans divided on whether she recently had plastic surgery on her face or she’s just aging gracefully.

On Friday, June 23, the 53-year-old reality star gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her night out with the girls, including “RHOA” newbie Courtney Rhodes.

Shereé Whitfield in January 2023 (left) and June 2023 (right). (Photos: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Whitfield is seen in long brown hair and an all-denim outfit paired with a small bag and matching yellow shoes.

With CoCo Jones’ “Spend It” track playing in the background, the video had fans commenting on how beautiful she and her friends looked.

Some expressed their belief that the coiner of the phrase “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?” has gone under the knife. Some claimed she’s had a nose job or is using a filter, but many said she still looked beautiful either way.

“Motherrrrrrrrrr you be eating downnnnn”

“She the only one wiht a filter. What app is that!”

Many more hopped in and expressed what they thought about her “new” face.

“The new nose changed your entire look, you were beautiful before and even more beautiful now!”

“Hey OG looking good.”

The rumors flared up in March after she posted a picture of her with her dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian.

In the caption, she wrote, “A woman can never look too beautiful. Thanks @simonourianmd1 for always keeping my skin glowing, tight, and right.”

Comments exploded with people trying to drag her, saying she did more than get a facial. Other photos had fans claiming she looked “totally different” in the face but was still cute. Some alleged she had face or cheek fillers.

A few months later, during a promotional video for the “She by Sheree” owner’s appearance on Angela Ye’s “Way Up” podcast, critics blasted her looks again — for allegedly getting cheek fillers.

But one thing that can’t be denied is Whitfield’s rock-solid physique that takes fans aback anytime she sports a fitness set like the one she wore in a video recently shared on her Twitter account.

Fans who agree replied, “You really need to be capitalizing in the fitness industry” and “That body been Bussin for yeaarsssss.”

Viewers can watch Whitfield on the next episode of “RHOA” airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.