‘You’ve Always Been a Gorgeous Girl Shereé’: ‘RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Defends Sheree Whitfield After Critics Claim She Had Plastic Surgery on Her Face

Eva Marcille made time to defend her former co-star Shereé Whitfield after Instagram trolls alleged she had work done to her face.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently uploaded a selfie showing off her bare face and high cheeks next to the cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian.

Shereé Whitfield is accused of receiving fillers in her face after her recent office visit with Dr. Simon Ourian. (Photos: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

“A woman can never look too beautiful. Thanks @simonourianmd1 for always keeping my skin glowing, tight, and right,” she wrote in the caption.

Whitfield’s photo was re-posted by Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram, where the outlet showed screenshots of individuals on Twitter who claimed the “She by Shereé” founder went “overboard” with cosmetic surgery.

A few fans even agreed under the comment section noting that Whitfield looked “different.”

“Totally different face but its cute.”



“I hate when ppl start messing with their cheeks.”

“Oh no not the embalmed look…you are so beautiful without all that…skin was flawless before all the injections.”



It seemed as if the “America’s Next Top Model” winner was tired of critics taking shots at Whitfield, therefore she responded under the outlet’s comment section defending her “RHOA” sister.

“I literally just ran into her the other day at Nobu. And she looked beautiful. Haters are gonna hate. You’ve always been a gorgeous girl Sheree,” the actress wrote paired with a sunflower emoji.

Eva Marcille defends Shereé Whitfield from trolls. @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

Whitfield has been vocal about her cosmetic surgery in the past. Back in 2021, she shared her first experience with Dr. Ourian in a raw and unfiltered video on Instagram.

In the sped-up clip, fans can see the dermatologist measure, laser, and draw on her face before sticking needles in her cheekbones, jawlines, and chin.

“Guys, getting a little tweak here and there is ok if that’s how u feel but also remember u have to take care of ur skin and foremost… Which I pride myself on doing!” wrote the 53-year-old about working with Dr. Ourian.

No Shereé Whitfield SLANDER will be tolerated over here. Some of the most ICONIC moments in the history of the show happened because of her. Don’t ever forget that, K? 👏🏽😂🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/5plqX9L1Er — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) April 23, 2021

According to the celebrity doctor’s website, his company specializes in non-surgical procedures that help “achieve the results you want.”

In addition to Whitfield, the Beverly Hills doctor has also done work on Kim Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger, and “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams.