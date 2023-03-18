‘It’s the Slim Nae for Me’: Reginae Carter’s New Post Has Fans Amazed Over Her Snatched Figure

Reginae Carter continues to wow fans with her stunning body.

The 24-year-old showed off her abs in a recent Instagram photo, where she stuns in a beige cut-out crop top and baggy jeans.

“Anyway, nǐ hǎo,” she wrote as her caption.

Carter’s photo attained over 63,200 likes on Instagram, with several comments from fans giving the actress props for her banging body.

Over the past year, Carter has made it a mission to prioritize her physical health and wellness.

The only child of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson even decided to take fans on her new fitness journey. Last summer, the “Boxed In” star shared that she was on a “mission to drop 6 to 10 lbs.”

Carter’s determination to do so was seemingly apparent, as she has consistently uploaded videos that showed her in the gym, lifting weights and completing various workouts.

In July 2022, she created a compilation video to capture the progress she made while sticking with her commitment.

“Trust the process! IYKYK I told y’all I was gon lose that weight & what did I do??? Thanks to @trapfit_dj @fittoberoyal @teamweightnomore,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Carter has grown an immense love for fitness— so much so that she even dropped her own fitness line called I FIT IN.

At the beginning of 2022, Carter did an interview with Black Enterprise’s “Hip Hop and Enterprise” show, where she revealed how her love for creating a healthy fitness routine came to be.

“I’ve been kind of like in cheer and dance, I’ve always been into my health and fitness,” Carter said, “I’ve always looked good while doing it. So, I was like ‘Hold up let me have the girls look good while doing it to, so let me start a fitness line!’”

I FIT IN officially launched in March 2022 and currently has over 45,000 Instagram followers under the name @whyifitin.