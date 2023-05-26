‘Bae Back Single’: Reginae Carter Shares Post of Her Snatched Waist with Cryptic Caption, Fans Say She’s ‘Back on the Market’

Reginae Carter’s new Instagram post has fans focusing on her slim waist and her cryptic caption.

The 24-year-old shared four images on her page to show off her stylish ensemble — proving she deserves her title as one of the “it” girls. Carter sported a brown flannel-like crop top that tied above her belly button. It put her slim waist on full display and exposed a bit of her cleavage. She paired the shirt with beige cargo pants and white sneakers.

As expected, the “Boxed In” actress didn’t leave the house without a stylish handbag by her side. She held her luxurious Yves Saint Laurent purse that took the shape of a lunchbox while posing near a tree.

Reginae Carter fans are suspecting that she’s back outside due to her cryptic Instagram caption. (Pictured: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

She even switched up her hairstyle and swapped out her long, luscious locks for a slicked-back high ponytail braid.

“I’m back goin hard again,” Carter wrote in her caption.

Her photo has attained over 140,000 likes with over 1,500 comments from fans who were amazed at her mesmerizing get-up.

“These pictures is really it ngl I mean you always it but these scream u didn’t come to play fr.”

“She in that modee.”

While many couldn’t keep their focus away from her ensemble, a few fans zoomed in on her caption, theorizing that she’s back on the market.

“Y’all letting her caption go over y’all heads I can tell because she isn’t saying that she is single.”

“Bae back single .. I been waiting shawdy.”

For the past few weeks, Carter and her on-again/off-again boyfriend Ar’mon Warren have made headlines for bringing their issues to social media. The two have been romantically linked for nine months.

Most recently, the hot-and-cold couple embarked on a dramatic indirect Twitter interaction, which resulted in Carter accusing him of “love bombing” her, in which Warren directly confessed to losing “all respect” for her.

In an Instagram Live video obtained by The Shade Room, Carter clarified her tweet and called out Warren for not checking up on her following a scary attempted home invasion she experienced.

Reginae Carter says she loves armon but he did not check on her when her house got broken into instead made a YouTube video #reginaecarter #lilwayne #toyacarter #toyajohnson pic.twitter.com/ViW9AXdNNZ — livebitez (@livebitez) May 11, 2023

Earlier this month, the I FIT IN founder revealed that two men tried breaking into her house while she was on vacation. Though she wasn’t there during the attempt, the actress was still shaken up and vowed to be “more private.”

Carter has been in the spotlight all of her life due to her father being the legendary rapper Lil Wayne and her mother being entrepreneur Toya Johnson-Rushing.

Nevertheless, she recently started receiving more attention by stepping into the world of YouTube and frequently creating content for her page. Just last month, she finished filming the sequel to the 2022 film “Boxed In,” where she plays the lead as up-and-coming boxer Ria.