‘He Wanted This Posted Since He Found Out Phaedra On Married to Medicine’: Apollo Nida Reveals He Remarried In October 2022 After News His Ex-Wife Phaedra Parks’ Might Be Joining Reality Show with Doctor Bae

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks isn’t the only one going through a new, exciting journey. The attorney’s ex-husband, Apollo Nida, recently revealed that he again is a married man.

Apollo Nida reveals he married real estate investor Sherien Almufti n October 2022. ([email protected] photo credit: HD PROMOTIONS INC)

Nida and his new wife, realtor and real estate investor Sherien Almufti reportedly married on Oct. 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The newlyweds were surrounded by close friends and family.

While this secret wedding may come as a shock to fans, Nida’s two children and Parks, however, knew about this ceremony and reportedly did not attend.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti (Pictured: @queensherien/Instagram)

TMZ reported, “They [Nida and Almufti] tell us they’ve reached a point in their lives where they wanted to take the next step and move on after first meeting about 10 years ago.”



Nida and Almufti got engaged in 2016, while he was in prison for creating a money laundering scheme in which he stole over “50 identities for ‘funnel’ money through bank accounts for personal gain,” according to Distractify.

Fans may recognize Almufti for her pop-up appearance on “RHOA” during season 9 at Kandi Burruss’ restaurant preview. Almufti claimed she attended the event to send over Nida’s support in his absence. In 2018, she also appeared in an episode of “Say Yes To The Dress” in preparation for her and Nida’s love after his lockup.

Though they had every intention of getting married, fans were suspicious about Nida and Almufti’s delayed engagement. Many grew more suspicious about the news coming out one day after it was revealed that Parks signed on for another reality show, “Married to Medicine,” As previously reported, Parks’ affiliation to the Bravo series is through her friendship with Quad Webb and her doctor boo. Fans in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s post were equally confused about Nida’s wedding news announcement.

“Convenient. He saw that Married 2 Medicine announcement.”



“He wanted this posted since he found out Phaedra on Married to Medicine.”

“Guess she didn’t use that dress she bought on say yes to the dress.”

“It’s giving Love After Lockup: The Apollo Nida Special.”

“Really? He announced this after it’s revealed that Phaedra will be on married to medicine cause she’s dating a doctor….chile don’t nobody care.”

Theybf.com was first to include a story surrounding Parks joining “Married to Medicine’s” 10th season. This also comes two months after she confirmed at BravoVon 2022 that she was dating someone for “almost a year.”

“I don’t want to tell you about him, but I’m dating a doctor for some time,” Parks confirmed.

Through Nida and Parks’ tumultuous journey, it seems that they have both moved on and are happy.