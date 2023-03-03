‘That’s Gotti’s Girl’: Angela Simmons Shows Off Toned Abs In Latest Post, and Fans Say New Love Looks Good on Her

Angela Simmons has been on fire with her Instagram posts lately.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star uploaded another stunning montage of pictures that showed her in a white tied-up crop top and medium-washed jeans with small rips in both of her kneecaps.

She stepped out wearing a black leather jacket, black boots and had a Prada Triangle satin mini bag with crystals on her arm.

Simmons, 35, also rocked a honey-blond hairstyle with two braids falling down both sides of her face.

Angela Simmons in her latest look. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“When it comes to me they don’t play wit’ it,” she wrote as her caption.

Her gorgeous photos attained over 223,000 likes with over 2,400 comments.

While fans absolutely adored how amazing Simmons looked, they couldn’t keep their eyes off of her prominent abs and amazing figure.

“Let me go do some damn crunches!!!!!”



“Let me put this girl scout cookie down”



Per usual, fans also mentioned the “Pastry Shoes” co-founder’s relationship with rapper Yo Gotti.

“That’s Gotti’s girl [red hearts] Get ‘em Ang!”

Many have suggested that Simmons’ relationship with Gotti “leveled up” her fashion sense. But the mother of one has previously worn jaw-dropping outfits before going steady with the Memphis native.

The two have been going strong since popping out with bossed-up photos for New Year’s Eve.

Angela Simmons looking icy in this Herve Leger mini dress 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EWEiMwWUNw — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 19, 2022

When Simmons turned 32, she left her Instagram followers in shambles after uploading a series of photos that showed her in a sleeveless silver dress and classy open-toed shoes that strapped up above her ankle. She tied her ensemble together with her hair styled in a loosely curled side part.

Simmons also has a passion for fashion and background experience as a designer, which she discussed in a 2014 interview with Rolling Out.

“At 9 years old I knew I wanted to be a designer,” she said in a video. “So, I went to school for it, I went to fashion high school, I went to FIT, you know, I always knew I was a designer.”

Simmons spent one year at The Fashion Institute of Technology College before she decided to drop out and launch her footwear line, Pastry Footwear, with her older sister, Vanessa Simmons.

Though her college experience in fashion school was short-lived, Simmons made her dreams come true in 2015 by launching her fashion and faux fur line Foofi.

The animal-friendly online shopping website was last updated in 2016.