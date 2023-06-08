‘He Showing Y’all Why Lori Like Him’: Fans Do a Double Take After Damson Idris Shares New Shirtless Photos That Show Him Wearing a Speedo

Damson Idris’ latest post has fans drooling over all of his fineness.

The British actor turned up the heat in his most recent cover feature for the global fashion and lifestyle magazine “Highsnobiety.” He shared seven images from the shoot on his Instagram page, but fans seem to only be focusing on one in particular.

Idris’ first shot showed him shirtless in a striped speedo with long white socks and black fisherman sandals on his feet. The 31-year-old appeared to be glistening as the sunlight hit his chocolate skin, revealing tattoos on his chest and rib cage.

Damson Idris shows off his fineness in new images. (Pictured: @damsonidris/Instagram)

For his accessories, the “Snowfall” star wore gold rings, bracelets and sunglasses as he sat in a lawn chair near a blow-up pool and looked away from the camera.

“I be Africa man original,” he wrote as his caption before shouting out all of those who contributed to his jaw-dropping cover.

Idris’ caption referenced the song “Gentleman,” by the late Nigerian musician Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti.

His post currently has over 131,000 likes with over 1,500 commenters from his fans and users who weren’t shy about hiding their lustful thoughts.

“Would I really risk it all.”

“Lawwwwd this man is finer than fine!!”

“Man, man, beautiful man.”

“Laaaaawd this man is chocolatey.”

A few fans even brought up Idris’ girlfriend and model, Lori Harvey. One fan wrote, “Idgaf about a Lori you was my man first.”

Another added, “He showing y’all why Lori like him.”

After months of dating, Idris and Harvey appear to be still going strong, despite fans’ constant suspicions about Harvey rescinding his “contract.” The pair recently enjoyed a quick getaway in London, England, where they attended the Beyoncé concert.

The lovely couple appears to be always on the move; just one month prior, they were enjoying each other’s company in Turks and Caicos.

While the “Swarm” star did not discuss his relationship with Harvey in the new issue, he did focus on another important lady in his life, his mother, Philippa Idris.

“We talk for hours and she just makes me laugh,” he shared. “First of all, my mum’s the funniest person in the world. I definitely got my sense of humor from her.”



Idris hasn’t been shy about showing his goofy side to fans via Instagram videos. His latest comical bit featured him and Harvey riding in a vehicle as he introduced her to his home.

“She’s in London! With her husband,” he yelled.

Though she covered her face, giggles could be heard exiting Harvey’s lips. The couple has been romantically linked for over six months now, although it is unclear when they decided to make things official.