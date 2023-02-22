‘You Don’t Always Have to Show the World Your Personal Life’: Damson Idris Says He’s Protecting His Peace When It Comes to His Relationship with Lori Harvey Amid Lack of Chemistry Accusations

Damson Idris is Hollywood’s latest “it-boy” who recently coupled up with Hollywood’s latest “it-girl” Lori Harvey. The pairing’s new relationship sent the media into a frenzy, causing folks to create various assumptions about their connection.

As opinions fly everywhere, it could be seen as difficult for one to not let the thoughts of others consume a person. However, in a recent chat with “Rolling Stone,” Idris discussed how he balances his public fame with his private life in a healthy manner.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram.)

During the interview, Idris was asked how he navigates all of the hearsay while being in a public relationship. The 31-year-old jokingly suggested that he typically stays home and hides.

“You stay at home and hide in the cave,” he joked. “No, I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around.”

The British heartthrob continued to state that acting is simply his job, and everything else he decides to share with the world is just an add-on.

“Just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life and that what you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby,” he shared, “And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too.”

Idris optimistically believes that the hype around his current relationship with Harvey will soon die down.

“It’s the topic of gossip, and the blogs want to talk about that over the work. I see that a lot. But they’ll get over it soon enough,” he explained. “And in a couple days someone else will be dating, and then they’ll leave me alone.”

Idris and Harvey’s relationship was confirmed back in January after Idris uploaded a birthday message to his girlfriend on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Nunu,” he wrote over a photo of him kissing her cheek.

Though fans don’t believe their relationship will last long, Idris wrote his woman a lovely message for Valentine’s Day attached to a clan of roses that read, “I realised it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress.”



He continued, “Thank God for that dance. Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait till we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentine’s day baby.”

The two recently made their red carpet debut during the sixth and final season premiere event for Idris’ popular FX series, “Snowfall.” After photos and videos of Harvey and Idris posing beside one another circulated online, fans speculated that the couple did not have any chemistry with each other.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Arrive At Snowfall Season 6 Premiere pic.twitter.com/udGBDY99rZ — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) February 16, 2023

After growing tired of everyone’s theories, Harvey clapped back at a fan who suggested they didn’t vibe well together. She also revealed that she “had on body makeup” and “didn’t want to get it on his suit.”

Comedian Deray Davis also defended Harvey and Idris’ relationship by stating that those who spew the most hate are the ones who would beg for a photo if they were to see them in person.