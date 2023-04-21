‘A Woman That Can Make Shaq Look Like the Average Height’: A Photo of Shaquille O’Neal and 6-Foot-3 Angel Reese Has Fans Pointing Out How She Makes Him Look ‘Normal’ In Size

There is no denying that former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal is a certified giant. The 7-foot-1 superstar became a powerhouse on the court by using his size and strength to overpower his opponents.

Even off the court, Shaq’s sizable stature is hard to miss because he typically towers over any individual who stands by his side.

So, imagine the surprise from fans when a certain 6-foot-3 Bayou Barbie manages to make the Big Shamrock “look normal” in a photo of the two of them standing together.

Angel Reese, Shaquille O’Neal. (Photos: @angelreese10/Instagram, @shaq/Instagram)

Twitter user @lareinanegraaa shared a picture of O’Neal at his alma mater, Louisiana State University, next to current LSU star Angel Reese.

In the photo, Reese seemed to have fallen right below Shaq’s chest, a spot that is rarely met by others he has taken photos with.

After their image hit the internet, several commenters acknowledged their statuesque size, suggesting that the women’s college basketball champion is the first person who isn’t dwarfed by O’Neal’s height.

“her making shaq look normal height is INSANE”

her making shaq look normal height is INSANE https://t.co/06ZVoBNQd2 — pvssy facing the world (@lynymo) April 17, 2023

“if ur a woman that can make shaq look like the average height you are SEXY”



“We love a tall queen over here making Shaq look normal size”



“How tall is Shaq?? the babe is 6’3 fgs”

O’Neal appears to be a huge fan of Reese’s.

In addition to Shaq defending her name against sports commentator Keith Olbermann – who disrespectfully criticized her for taunting opponent Caitlin Clark during the NCAA Tournament championship game – the basketball Hall of Famer recently stated his belief that she was the “greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports.”

The bold claim was made on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

Though other successful athletes such as NBA legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Shaq himself all emerged from the university, he is certain that Reese’s ability to bring LSU their first women’s basketball championship solidifies her as the best.

“She delivered that package,” he said. “See, a lot of us got the package and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know it’s a lot of names you could throw around, men and women, but she’s probably the greatest athlete.”

O’Neal attended LSU and played for the LSU Tigers from 1989 to 1992. During his time there, he became a two-time SEC player of the year as well as a two-time All-American.

In 2000, his No. 33 jersey was retired, joining Maravich, Durand “Rudy” Macklin, Billy Cannon, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Bob Petit as the only athletes whose numbers are hanging from the rafters.