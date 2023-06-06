‘Stop Looking Good’: Erykah Badu and Puma Curry’s Unique Photos Leave Fans Stunned by Their Beauty and Style

The uncanny resemblance between Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Sabti Curry is beyond evident. The Internet loves anytime the mother-daughter duo pair up and take photos.

The two ladies recently did a photo shoot with W Magazine, and their cover photos have social media users in a chokehold.

In flicks shared to a Badu Instagram fan page, the “Didn’t Cha Know” singer and her elder daughter can be seen standing near a large white chair in the first photo. Puma posed behind it, using the chair to lean on.

Eerykah Badu and her daughter, Puma, have social media users in a chokehold following their recent photo shoot. @bad.izm/Instagram

The second photo captures both women in a closet as they posed in bright-colored outfits with large bowler hats placed on their heads.

Badu often rocks the unique look during performances, interviews, and music videos. Her style is very dramatic yet makes a statement with oversized clothing.

Currently, the upload has over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans who found themselves praising the duo for their modelesque features and seemingly tight bond.

“Queen and princess of the mothership connection hotline!!!”

“She can do NO WRONG! #auntieerykah.”

“I love their relationship so much.”

“Look at Pumaaaaa.”

“Stop looking good.”



“I almost jumped it’s like the younger version of herself having her back! And she serious about the current version split image.”

Badu has never been afraid to lean into different Afro-centric ensembles and has been known as a risk-taking fashion trailblazer for many years. But little do her fans know her mother, Kolleen Maria Gipson, is to thank for that.

“The best fashion advice anybody gave me was from my mama,” Badu shared in her interview with W Magazine. “And she said to me what I say to Puma now: ‘Give it to they a–.’”

The 18-year-old added, “I knew you were gonna say that.”

Erykah Badu and Puma Curry in custom Marni with label creative director Francesco Rissowear #metgala pic.twitter.com/JWvtzMBZaq — Snobette (@TheSnobette) May 2, 2023

Fans would say Badu and Puma have certainly put that advice to use as two women known for receiving controversial remarks and backlash over their showing off assets in tight-fitting pants.

Whether people love it or hate it, there’s no denying that this pair marches to the beat of their own drums when it comes to style.

Soon fans will be able to see more of Badu’s unique outfits during her summer circuit tour titled “Unfollow Me.” Come June 11, the Grammy winner will be joining rapper Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, as they set the stage on fire on opening night in San Antonio, Texas.

Badu shares her 18-year-old mini-me with ex-boyfriend and rapper The D.O.C.