‘Gave High Vibrations and Generational Wealth’: Erykah Badu and Her Daughter Puma Curry’s New Photos Left Fans Mesmerized By Their Beauty and Style

Erykah Badu fans can’t seem to get enough of the mother-daughter vibes shared between the singer and 18-year-old Puma Curry.

The “New Amerykah Part One & Two” performer recently reminded her followers that when it comes to fashion she and Curry are not just playing in threads; they’re setting the trends.

In a new post, the two women served up “layers of colors and buckets of love” with the soft launch of Badu’s capsule collection for fashion house Marni.

Fashion enthusiasts may recall that Badu attended the Met Gala in 2022 as a guest of Marni’s creative director, Francesco Risso. The April 29 preview of the songwriter and Risso’s collection already has people talking.

In a video shared on Instagram, Badu, 52, and her oldest daughter snapped photos in eclectic technicolor and patchwork-inspired ensembles.

“We celebrated all the hard work and easy breaths. Thank you fam for dropping by to touch us. I love u @pumacurry for always supporting me. I see my value in you. Let’s go Francesco,” wrote the four-time Grammy Award winner in the caption.

In the comments, fans swooned over her and Curry, whom she shares with her ex-lover West Coast rap legend The D.O.C. “This video gave high vibrations and generational wealth inside and out. #itsavibe yassssssss,” wrote one person.

A second commented, “Mother & Daughter gives good energy and vibes love seeing it.”

“That’s how you do mother daughter photo opps” and “Puma is literally Erykah pt. 2,” read two more comments praising the women.

As told to Vogue, Badu described the capsule as an experience she calls “mystical instrumental wear.”

“A lot of this stuff has stories,” said Badu. “The high hats, of course, the towering thoughts.”

Admittedly, she considers herself to be a late bloomer in the fashion world. “I didn’t know all the houses and names of designers until I was in my 30s or 40s,” said Badu. “What I had was a good understanding of look and shape, the way I did with paper dolls when I was a child.”

It is evident by her relationship with Marni that she has long been a muse. “It’s just so innate,” added Risso. “With her, it’s not just about making music. She’s iconic because what comes with her is a lifestyle, it’s a complete world.”

At the start of the year, the “Didn’t Cha Know” vocalist and her daughter had some tongues wagging and eyebrows raised when Curry posted cheeky photos of them together.

Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry going viral for showing off their bodies.👀 pic.twitter.com/iXDPUkZInP — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) January 23, 2023

The mother-daughter duo stirred a viral moment when their assets became the talk of social media for the way their pants from the clothing brand “TLZ L’FEMME” hugged their curves.

While naysayers accused the musician of being inappropriate and lacking modesty, she seemed to take it all in stride.

“Puma’s collabing with a pants brand, really cute pants brand. We do this all the time, but I don’t know; I just think people don’t have enough to do … not enough s—t to do,” she told “The Breakfast Club” in February.

Curry also responded to the backlash, reminding critics that she is an adult and that she did not get what all the outrage was about.