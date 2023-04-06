‘Erykah Has Those Clone Genes!’: Erykah Badu and Her Daughter Puma’s Latest Photos Give Fans a Whole New Meaning to ‘Copy and Paste’

Erykah Badu and her 18-year-old daughter, Puma Sabti Curry, have always been praised for their striking resemblance. But their latest photos brought a whole new meaning to ‘copy and paste.’

The epic mother-daughter duo was seen wearing matching pixie cuts, bright red lipstick, and a soft glam look as they posed beside each other.

Erykah Badu (right in both shots) and Puma Curry make fans do a double take with their latest photos. (Photos: @erykahbadu/Instagram, @pumacurry/Instagram)

In a joint Instagram post, Badu and Curry shared two photos of their stunning look. The first showed Badu giving her camera an alluring glare as she pursed her lips, and the second slide showed Curry joining her mother as they both smized at the camera.

The last slide featured a video of the ladies doing different poses that eventually ended in them coming together for a sultry smirk.

“Abrykah Dabrah x Pu Ma’at,” they wrote as their caption. Badu and Curry’s post received over 305,000 likes with over 8,000 comments.

The neo-soul singer uploaded a second post which consisted of a video filled with black-and-white clips and photos of the twinning pair.

“we had a great shoot today,” Badu wrote in the caption of the video, which attained over 52,000 likes and over 275,000 plays.

The photos were re-posted by several social media sites, one being The Shade Room, and, to no surprise, their comment section quickly filled up with fans who loved the mother-and-daughter duo’s new look.

“If I have a daughter I literally want a copy and paste of ME it’s like only Erykah had her”



“Erykah pretty much gave birth to herself again”



“Honestly! Erykah has those clone genes! Like whhhhattt”

A few fans even had to do a double-take after mistaking Curry for the 25-year-old entrepreneur and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods.

“I thought that was jordan woods with a short wig #beautiful”



“Twins. But the Daughter gave me Jordin”



“Is that a Jordyn Woods close I see?”

Earlier this year, Badu and Curry graced the cover of Vogue Magazine for the publication’s March issue.

Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma, wearing Prada for Vogue. pic.twitter.com/mmjWqqXTxb — Cool Mamas Club (@coolmamasclub) February 8, 2023

Their aesthetically pleasing ensemble prompted fans to praise their elegant cover and forget about the controversial photo they snapped showing off their curvy apple bottoms in tight pairs of pants.

Despite the fake outrage they received, Badu and Curry managed to rack up over 137,000 likes from the photo and their bag continues to increase with opportunities.