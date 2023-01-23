‘Ion Like These Types of Mommy and Daughter Photos’: Erykah Badu Faces Backlash After Showing Off Assets with 18-Year-Old Daughter

Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma Sabti Curry, showed the world that their rice and cabbage are all genetics. The 18-year-old uploaded a photo of herself and her mother each looking over a left shoulder as they gave fans a clear view of their bums and their “TLZ L’FEMME” pants.

Erykah Badu and Puma Sabti Curry (Pictured: @pumacurry/Instagram)

Puma’s photo reached over 59,000 likes on her page and was reposted on The Shade Room’s feed, where many fans sent hearts gushing over the mother-daughter duo’s ravishing body figures.

However, those comments were clouded by fans who felt it was strange for Badu and Puma to be posing like this with each other, and felt it was weirder that the photo was uploaded for public eyes.

“Love her but ion like these types of mommy and daughter photos idk”



“Inviting people to sexualize your kid is weird”



“Don’t get me wrong I love a big ass, but a mother and daughter posted up like this mad weird.”

Badu’s name became a trending topic on various social media platforms, where more people shared their opinion about the photo.

“I’m sorry but I think the Erykah Badu and Puma pic is weird. Puma is barely 18 and posing like that with my mom is just crazy. That’s just my opinion though. To each their own.”

I'm sorry I think the Erykah Badu and Puma pic is weird. Puma is barely 18 and posing like that with my mom is just crazy. That's just my opinion though. To each their own. — SaMo (@TheSabster17) January 23, 2023

The “On and On” neo-soul singer had Puma on July 5, 2004, with Texas native rapper The D.O.C.

Though they are 33 years apart, Badu’s timeless beauty is often compared to Puma’s youthful looks. In March, fans mistook Badu’s barefaced Instagram picture for a photo of Puma, prompting fans to recognize how strong Badu’s genes are.

In addition to Puma, Badu also has a 25-year-old son named Seven Sirius Benjamin, whom she shares with Outkast rapper Andre 3000, and 13-year-old daughter, Mars Merkaba Thedford, whom she shares with rapper Jay Electronica.

Neither Badu or Puma have acknowledged the recent backlash they’ve been getting.