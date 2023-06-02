‘I Got Played’: Summer Walker Says the Recording Academy Got It Wrong After Multiple Grammy Snubs Despite Success Among Fans and Music Charts

Summer Walker is a well-loved music artist who has released two highly successful albums: 2019’s “Over It” and her follow-up “Still Over It” in 2021.

Despite both projects topping most R&B album and song charts, neither has been nominated for a Grammy Award, and Walker feels she “got played” by the Recording Academy.

The 27-year-old recently sat down with Yung Miami on her show “Caresha Please,” where she expressed her disappointment about her lack of Grammy nominations thus far in her career.

Summer Walker appears on “Caresha, Please” on May 25, 2023. (Photo: Revolt screenshot/YouTube)

Walker did, however, receive a Grammy nomination for her work on Kendrick Lamar‘s 2022 album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” But she has yet to be nominated for her solo work.

The R&B singer expressed that both her albums “did the numbers” when Yung Miami specifically asked about her most recent album “Still Over It,” which reached number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. She said she just doesn’t have the Grammy nods or wins to back up her success.

“I don’t know. I feel like I got played,” she said at the 16:14 mark of the interview. “I feel like the numbers was there. The fans was there. When I pop out for a show, sold out every time. I don’t f—king know why they played me. I do know why, but I ain’t gonna go into it.”

The young entertainer went on to say that she’s okay with it, for now, due to the love she receives from fans combined with how well she has been paid.

“Yeah, I be gettin’ played,” she continued. “So, but it’s okay, as long as like — ‘cuz some people, they have the numbers, but the love ain’t there. If the love is there and the money is there, so, it’s good.”

🎥 | Summer Walker tells Yung Miami she felt “played” by the Grammy’s after her record breaking albums ‘Over it’ and ‘Still Over it’ failed to receive nominations. pic.twitter.com/NSyvgwayzp — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 26, 2023

Walker’s critically acclaimed project “Over It” peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It featured songs such as “Playing Games,” Come Thru” with Usher, and the Drake-assisted remix to her debut single, “Girls Need Love.” The album was certified gold by the RIAA in 2020 and double-platinum this month on May 15, 2023.

Her sophomore album, “Still Over It,” produced by her ex, London On Da Track, topped the Billboard 200 charts. It spawned hits like “Ciara’s Prayer” with Ciara, and “No Love,” with SZA — the latter of which marks Walker’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.

The certified-gold album was also the first number-one R&B album on Billboard by a woman since Solange’s 2016 album, “A Seat at the Table.”

Walker’s fans were furious that “Still Over It” failed to garner any Grammy nominations last year, prompting the singer to respond to the outrage.

“As for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not matching,” she previously wrote on her Instagram story. “I was gon post some numbers but its ok, at least the streets fuq with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Summer Walker reacts to the #GRAMMYs snubbing her for a second time:



“the math is literally not mathing… at least the streets fuq with me.” pic.twitter.com/cGssOCpvx3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

Solange is also credited as a writer and producer on Walker’s newest release, “Clear 2: Soft Life” — the follow-up EP to the 2019 release “Clear.” She co-produced the outro track, “Agayu’s Revelation,” with “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy.

Walker was also asked who her dream collaborations would be with, and she replied that she’d love to work with ’90s singing vet Donell Jones and Erykah Badu, who has also been the doula for all three of Walker’s children.

Fans have made comparisons between Badu and Walker’s latest project. Many had mixed feelings that her softer sound reminded fans too much of Badu’s signature neo-soul sound and influence.