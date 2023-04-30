‘Summer Told Him to Clear That Ish Up and He Did’: Lil Meech Seemingly Confirms He’s Dating Summer Walker After Photo of Him with Another Woman Surface Online

Last November, Summer Walker ended things with her ex Larry, whom she shares twins with. She also has a daughter with music producer London On Da Track. But now it’s looking like the mom of three has found love again, and this time it’s with “BMF” actor Lil Meech.

Lil Meech and Summer Walker. (Photos: @lilmeechbmf/Instagram, @summerwalker/Instagram)

The two have sparked dating rumors over the past month after social media users pieced together minuscule clues via Instagram. One such clue finds Meech and Walker holding the same pink phone case in their own respective photos shared on their IG Stories and pages.

Another is a video of the 23-year-old enjoying a night out, a clip in which fans spotted a woman in a ski mask making her way beside the actor. Many have speculated that it was Walker – who is four years older – in disguise.

Summer walker and Lil Meech are in fact dating. pic.twitter.com/w4dA1ctr2T — Stinka🦚 (@iammaeanna) April 25, 2023

While information about them has been kept to a minimum, it appears as if they are ready to shout their love for each other from the rooftops. Well, at least Lil Meech seemingly is.

The Miami native apparently confirmed his relationship with Walker after an unknown woman recently shared a photo of herself in bed with him with her close friends on Instagram.

“Daddy meech Fine asf,” she wrote over the image.

The Neighborhood Talk got ahold of the picture and posted it on their Instagram page, and Lil Meech stepped into the comments section to clarify when it was taken.

“This is 2 years ago [baseball cap] Summer is mine,” he wrote.

After his note, fans followed up with think pieces and lengthy comments about the way he ostensibly cleared up the matter while seemingly claiming the Grammy-nominated singer.

“I like how he did that cause it can be taken 2 ways. He could be saying summer his girl or that he outside this summer”



“Lmdaoooooo summer told him to clear that ish up and he did! As he should”



“Just in case you wasn’t sure it that was her ski masked up , he like yea that’s mine.”

The same outlet posted an image hours later from Walker’s Instagram Story, which featured a screenshot of a friend’s Instagram page. Fans instantly noticed it was taken during a video call with Meech, as his photo was featured in the left-hand corner.

Before Lil Meech, the “Girls Need Love” songstress was in a relationship with rapper Larry. The former couple started dating in 2021 and made their relationship social media official in June 2022.

However, five months later they decided to call it quits for unknown reasons. But Walker still credited her ex-lover for being a great person.

The 27-year-old announced the birth of her and Larry’s twin babies in January, some four years after she found herself at the beginning of an on-and-off relationship with London On Da Track in 2019.

In March 2021, the “Throw It Away” singer and her ex welcomed their first child together. While fans know the infant as “Bubbles,” it is not yet confirmed if that’s her real name or nickname.