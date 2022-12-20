‘Shawty Gonna Have Her Hands Full’: Erykah Badu’s Recent Post Has Fans Thinking Summer Walker May Be Having Twins 

The godmother of neo-soul-turned-doula Erykah Badu may have just confirmed in an Instagram post that R&B singer Summer Walker welcomed twins.

Over the weekend, the veteran musician took to her social media page, where she introduced the “welcoming committee.” She continued, “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins,” referencing her daughter Puma whom she shares with Tracy Lynn Curry, better known as producer and rapper The D.O.C.

The “Didn’t Cha Know” singer’s post had fans speculating that she could be referring to Summer Walker, especially since the “Still Over It” singer revealed that Erykah would be her doula, celebrating the moment with a series of sweet photos online.

Supporters reacted over the possibility of Summer’s welcoming twins potentially meaning a pause in her music career, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Girl if anything we not even getting another album…shawty gonna have her hands full.”

“Erykah Badu as your Dula is succchhh a flex and I love that for Summer,” commented another. Still, some weren’t entirely convinced, including one person who wrote, “Ain’t no way Summer having twins. How did I miss this?”

The neo-soul pioneer apologized last year after sharing details on another celebratory occasion after she allegedly posted a video while attending former president of the United States Barack Obama’s birthday celebration at their $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard home in Massachusetts.

The 60th invite-only birthday party had a strict no-photography rule. However, Erykah uploaded a selfie-style video that showed her and the 44th president smiling and dancing with other celebrities before she took off to give R&B artist H.E.R. a hug. The singer deleted the video hours after it had already circulated on numerous blogs.

In a Twitter post, the singer wrote, “Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”