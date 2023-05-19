‘Sounded Like a Bad Erykah Badu Imitation’: Summer Walker Draws Mixed Reviews After Fans Compare Her New Music to Erykah Badu’s

Erykah Badu became a trending topic on social media after fans immediately connected Summer Walker’s new project to the queen of neo-soul.

Walker made a return to music on Friday, May 19, with her latest EP, “CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE,” but some fans believe the Grammy-nominated singer should have kept this project in her vault.

Summer Walker (right) receives mixed reviews after fans think her new album channels too much of Erykah Badu (left). (Photo: @summerwalker/Instagram)

Walker’s full-length piece features guest appearances from J. Cole and Childish Gambino, while Solange Piaget Knowles is credited as a writer and producer for her final song, “Agayu’s Revelation.”

Although Walker’s vocal ability was put on full display in songs such as “Pull Up” and “Finding Peace,” a few individuals felt her softer sound channeled too much of Badu’s influence, and not everyone appeared to be pleased about it.

Related: Erykah Badu’s Recent Post Has Fans Thinking Summer Walker May Be Having Twins

After dropping her project, fans expressed their mixed opinions about the “Girls Need Love” singer’s new album on Twitter.

“summer walker wtf was that? that ep sounded like a bad erykah badu imitation.”



“I got mixed feelings about this Summer EP. I do appreciate the Erykah Badu inspo & s–t… but we need summer walker not summer badu. I hope this album grows on me fr.”

I got mixed feelings about this Summer EP. I do appreciate the Erykah Badu inspo & shit… but we need summer walker not summer badu😩. I hope this album grows on me fr — JAYJAYJAY (@thelifeofshua) May 19, 2023

Despite a few fans’ displeasure with Walker’s nine-track work, she received ample praise from users who suggested that this project was for her “OG fans.”

“Y’all are NOT OG summer Walker fans and she already told you this wasn’t for you. Why did you even go listen? Just to be negative?”

There were also reviews that applauded Walker for channeling her inner neo-soul roots. One such tweet said, “The Summer Walker Clear 2: Soft Life EP is for us Erykah Badu, Jill Scott listeners. It’s a vibe, chill album so it’s not for everybody though.”

Aside from Walker and Badu, J. Cole’s name was also mentioned on Twitter after listeners heard his verse on the 27-year-old’s opening track, “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug).”

In his lyrical letter to Walker, the “She Knows” rapper praised his music colleague for her contribution to music, how she handles fame, and the way she takes care of her three infant children.

Walker’s 29-minute release follows her 2021 sophomore album, “Still Over It,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 music chart.