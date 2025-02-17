‘I Don’t Have Time to Fight’: ‘Married to Medicine’s Dr. G Reportedly Took Legal Action Against Quad Webb’s Boyfriend After Explosive Beach Showdown, Says Dr. Heavenly

The drama between “Married to Medicine” cast members has reached new heights as Quad Webb’s ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, reportedly took legal action against his ex-wife’s new boyfriend following a heated confrontation in Florida.

During an appearance on the “Sharell’s World” podcast, Dr. Heavenly Kimes claimed that Dr. G filed a police report and pressed charges against Quad’s boyfriend, Kirk King, following an escalated incident during the cast’s Key West getaway.

(L to R) Dr. Gregory Lunceford, his new wife, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, his ex-wife, Quad Webb and her boyfriend, Kirk King (Photos: @therealsweet_tea/Instagram; absolutelyquad/Instagram)

“Greg was silent in the group until he pressed those charges,” Dr. Heavenly stated on the podcast. “King was getting 90 days in jail.”

The incident stemmed from an earlier altercation where Dr. G allegedly told Quad to “shut the f—k up” during a couples’ game called “Vibe Check.”

This exchange apparently set the stage for the following day’s confrontation between King and Dr. G.

The tension had been building throughout season 11, with the uncomfortable dynamic between Quad, King, Dr. G, and his new wife, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, becoming increasingly apparent.

The situation reached its boiling point when King decided to confront Dr. G about his previous night’s interaction with Quad. In episode 10, many felt uncomfortable with her comments about her intimate life with King while Dr. G and his new wife were sitting right behind her. Quad was even accused of having one too many before going back and forth with Dr. G.

“What happened last night, I’m gonna let that s—t slide,” King initially told Quad’s ex-husband during their conversation on the beach the next day in episode 11, which aired on Feb. 16.

“You don’t need to speak to her no more,” he continued.

“I don’t want to speak to her no more,” Dr. G exclaimed.

“Right, so don’t let it happen,” King quipped. “And then we ain’t gonna have no problems.”

The doctor told King to tell his girlfriend to stop saying the things that she says, to which the owner of ATL Exotic and Luxury Cars said, “No, she could say whatever she wants.”

Oop! Dr. G wasn't ready for the smoke from King. #Married2med pic.twitter.com/8t7ebGfaDY — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) February 17, 2025

“How do you want me not to talk to her and then she could say s—t to me? Does that make sense to you?” Dr. G asked.

“If she says something to you, you need to address me,” King replied. “You don’t speak to her.”

“Listen I’m a doctor. I ain’t got time to be fighting with people sending veiled threats. I don’t have time to fight you for anybody else,” said Dr. G.

The situation intensified when he made insinuations about King’s aggressive behavior, leading Quad’s man to remove his shirt and run toward Dr. G in apparent preparation for a physical confrontation. The scene required intervention from other cast members, who all can be seen running and screaming toward the apparent fight in viral video footage online.

Sweet Tea, Dr. G’s current wife, later shared her perspective on the incident with Distractify, suggesting that the confrontation played into Quad’s intentions.

“Gregory’s ex, she’s very calculated, and I see what’s going on from a mile away,” Sweet Tea explained.

Quad, 44, recently introduced King, 41, to the show after keeping their relationship private for nearly a year. Once on the show, sparks have been flying.

The midseason trailer for “Married to Medicine” suggests that the legal ramifications of the beach confrontation will be a significant plot point moving forward. A short clip shows King running toward Dr. G as the camera pans away. The aftermath will play out in the next episode airing Feb. 23.

“There may be a restraining order,” Dr. Contessa Metcalfe said to the group in a midseason trailer.

In another scene, when questioned by Dr. Eugene Harris, husband of Toya Bush-Harris, about contacting the police, Dr. G’s response was direct: “Why wouldn’t I?!”

Fans on social media weighed in on the fight.

One YouTuber wrote, “To me, they were pulled apart, tensions still high and King charged at Greg. Thats probably what got him the restraining order.”



Another observer said, “Looked to me that Greg charged first, then King charged at him, and Greg started running backward, but maybe they didn’t show us everything.”

Someone else added, “King NO, NO, NO. Use your fighting words please. Charging at a much older man, that is clearly way smaller than you is not ok. Classless, especially on M2M. Take that ish to another show please.”

Many noted that Dr. G never attempted to de-escalate the conversation by telling King, things like “Who you talking to?” and “Tell her don’t come at me with some crazy s–t.”

One fan said, “I get that you’re standing up for your woman, but if she’s the one causing the problem, you should be addressing her, not her ex-husband—she’s the one who started this. Quad is messy AF.”

Someone else tweeted, “I expected to be in King’s side…. Never mind. This was cringe.”

To complicate the matter, a recent trip to New York has fans suggesting that King and Quad may have ended their relationship.

One YouTuber started the rumor based on a video clip King posted on his Instagram of himself at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn watching a game. The content creator believed that his solo appearance was enough for her to think he cut ties with the Atlanta Bravolebrity.

Though the details of their current status remain unclear, Dr. Heavenly has confirmed that Quad and King are still a couple and recently took a trip to King’s native Jamaica.

King also posted on the trip.

The incident marks another dramatic chapter in the show’s history, which has been documenting the intersecting lives of Atlanta’s medical community since 2013.

Quad and Dr. G joined “M2M” season around the same time, one year after getting married. They divorced six years later in 2018. He married Sweet Tea in April 2023.

What began as tension between ex-spouses seems to have evolved into a complex legal situation, adding another layer to the show’s ongoing narrative of personal and professional relationships between this group of reality stars.