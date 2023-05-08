‘PHAE-PHAE…YOU ARE KILLIN THE GAME MA!!!!’: Phaedra Parks Stuns Fans Again with Her Beauty and Signature Blonde Hair In New Photos

Phaedra Parks takes blond bombshell to a whole new meaning in a recent social media post.

The former attorney is known to rock various short and long styles with her signature blond color, but she recently turned up the heat.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared three images of herself on Instagram earlier this week, giving fans a clear-eyed view of her new hairdo.

Parks’ selfie carousel shows her making various poses while adorned with a platinum blond wig of different tones.

Phaedra Parks’ new style has fans comparing her to Nicki Minaj. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram.)

She went for a side-part style with body wave curls that fell past her shoulders, highlighting her bronze skin. Parks’ face card was accentuated by the heavy makeup that enhanced her cheekbones, nose, and eyebrows.

“New York State of Mind,” she wrote as her caption and tagged her location.

The reality star’s enchanting selfies received more than 14,800 likes and over 500 comments left by fans who appeared to have favored this particular look over Park’s other blond coiffures.

“that hair color on you”



“NOW THATS HOW YOU DO BLONDE!”

“PHAE-PHAE…. YOU ARE KILLIN THE GAME MA!!!!”



“Miss @phaedraparks how is it you keep getting more beautiful? This shade of blonde looks really great on you!”

Her former “RHOA” co-star Shereé Whitfield, who has also been rocking a blond hairdo, added, “Blondes have so much fun.”

A few individuals even compared the 49-year-old to other celebs who are known for a blond ’do.

“CARESHA,” one fan penned, referring to City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

“The ebony Marilyn Monroe,” another typed.

“Phaedra Minaj,” said an additional comment.

Yeah Phaedra Parks is slaying in that blonde.🔥 — 👑⚜𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝒶𝓁 𝑀𝒶𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓃𝒶⚜👑 (@madonnabema) July 17, 2021

This may come as a surprise to some, but this is not the first time Parks’ looks have been associated with Nicki Minaj.

In 2021, the mother of two shared a photo of herself in a skin-tight jumpsuit with a blond bob and thick bangs nearly covering her eyes.

The Southern belle’s hands were placed on each hip and her head tilt evoked Minaj’s iconic stance when she embodies her alter ego, Roman Zolanski.

Several fans seemed to notice Parks’ look matching Minaj’s, asd fans began calling her “Phae Minaj” and “Onika Parks.”



For those who are unaware, Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

It appears as Parks doesn’t mind the comparison and even considered herself to be part of Minaj’s fan base, the Barbz.

That same year, she paid homage to Minaj in an Instagram video that showed her lip-syncing to the Trinidadian rapper’s song “Seeing Green,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Minaj seemed to have found amusement in Parks’ video, for she commented, “Oh hey boo” underneath the post.